Former 49ers OL Harris Barton Selected to 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class

Jan 11, 2021 at 03:45 PM
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

It was announced on Monday that former San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Harris Barton was selected to the College Football Hall of Fame 2021 induction class.

A once highly recruited defensive lineman, Barton switched to the offensive line his first year at the University of North Carolina. He became a four-year starter with the Tar Heels and was named NCAA's All-American Scholar/Athlete Team and Academic All-ACC. He was also named the Atlantic Coast Conference Outstanding Offensive Lineman during his final season at North Carolina.

Barton was selected by the 49ers with the 22nd-overall pick in the first round of the 1987 NFL Draft. He went on to win three Super Bowl titles with the 49ers and earned two First-Team All-Pro honors as well as a Pro Bowl nod in 1993.

The offensive tackle spent 10 seasons with the 49ers before retiring in 1998 and appeared in 138 games (134 starts), including playing in 89 consecutive games.

