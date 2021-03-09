Morning Report: Analysts Key In on D-Line for 12th-Overall Pick

2021 Mock Draft Monday 5.0: 49ers Pursue Presence Opposite Nick Bosa in 1st Round

The San Francisco 49ers plans heading into next month's draft could change course over the next two weeks with free agency set to begin on March 17. Whether through retaining key veteran talent, free agents looking to explore employment elsewhere or the 49ers potential to add available players on the open market, it's likely San Francisco's decisions will impact their direction with the No. 12 overall pick in the draft.