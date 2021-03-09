Presented by

Morning Report: Analysts Key In on D-Line for 12th-Overall Pick

Mar 09, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Tuesday, March 9.

New and Notable

2021 Mock Draft Monday 5.0: 49ers Pursue Presence Opposite Nick Bosa in 1st Round

The San Francisco 49ers plans heading into next month's draft could change course over the next two weeks with free agency set to begin on March 17. Whether through retaining key veteran talent, free agents looking to explore employment elsewhere or the 49ers potential to add available players on the open market, it's likely San Francisco's decisions will impact their direction with the No. 12 overall pick in the draft.

Continuing the bi-weekly round up of mock draft projections, as it stands, here's what media analysts forecast the 49ers to do heading into Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Check out the previous Mock Draft Mondays:

First Installment | Second Installment | Third Installment | Fourth Installment

Grading the 2021 NFL Free Agency Class by Position

The official start of free agency begins next week and all eyes will be on how the 49ers will respond to re-signing or replacing their array of players hitting the open market. Ahead of March 17, Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus used the PFF free agent rankings to grade the strength of each NFL position group. Here's how each position group fared.

Quarterback: C-

Running Back: C+

Wide Receiver: A-

Tight End: C+

Interior Offensive Line: B

Offensive Tackle: B

Edge Defender: B

Interior Defensive Line: C

Linebacker: C+

Cornerback: B-

Safety: A

Celebrate International Women's Day with a Discussion from Trailblazers in the 49ers

49ers co-chair Denise DeBartolo York and NFL senior coordinator of football development Katie Guarino kick off this special International Women's Day panel featuring senior team reporter Keiana Martin, pro personnel analyst Salli Clavelle and player engagement coordinator Shelby Soltau as they discuss their paths to the 49ers. Watch the full video below. 👇

In the Community

