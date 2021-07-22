Morning Report: 49ers Sign Trey Sermon to Rookie Contract

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, July 22.
New and Notable
49ers Sign Trey Sermon to a Four-Year Deal
The 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed RB Trey Sermon to a four-year deal.
Sermon (6-0, 215) was the first of two third-round draft picks (88th overall) selected by the 49ers in this year's draft out of Ohio State. In 2020, he appeared in eight games with Ohio State, rushing for 870 yards and four touchdowns after transferring to the school from Oklahoma. With the Sooners, Sermon appeared in 37 games (15 starts) in three years (2017-19) at Oklahoma and recorded 339 carries for 2,076 yards and 22 touchdowns to go along with 36 receptions for 391 yards and three touchdowns. He appeared in nine games in 2019 and recorded 385 rushing yards on 54 carries and four touchdowns to go along with eight receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown. Sermon appeared in all 14 games (12 starts) in 2018 and amassed a career-high 947 rushing yards on 164 carries and 13 touchdowns to go along with 12 receptions for 181 yards. In 2017, he appeared in all 14 games (three starts) and recorded 121 rushes for 744 yards and five touchdowns with 16 receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
A 22-year-old native of Marietta, GA, Sermon attended Sprayberry (Marietta, GA) High School.
Trey Lance and Ambry Thomas now remain the only rookies not signed heading into training camp.
49ers Unscripted - Ep. 19: Patrick Willis
After being named as one of the latest inductees into the 49ers Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. Hall of Fame, Willis joined the Unscripted podcast to discuss his favorite memories of his decorated eight-year NFL career, give insight into the tell-tell signs that helped him read even the most complex of offenses, reflected on the quarterback he's most proud to have sacked and more.
Listen below or on these platforms: 49ers.com/audio | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Roster News
The 49ers have claimed WR Nsimba Webster off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams.
Webster (5-10, 180) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2019. Over the past two years with the Rams (2019-20), he appeared in 21 games and registered 32 punt returns for 203 yards along with 18 kickoff returns for 404 yards on special teams. He was waived by the Rams on July 20, 2021.
A 25-year-old native of Antioch, CA, Webster attended Eastern Washington University where he appeared in 44 games (27 starts) and registered 156 receptions for 2,233 yards and 18 touchdowns on offense. He also added 48 kickoff returns for 1,114 yards (23.2 average).
Quick Hits
Have any questions about the team's upcoming training camp? Share them here for a chance to get your question answered during the 49ers You've Got Mail podcast.
--
After a virtual 2020 event, the 49ers Foundation is excited to announce the return of Players for a Purpose presented by SAP to Levi's® Stadium on September 1, 2021.
Join the 49ers roster, coaches and front office personnel for a night of fun and philanthropy.
Learn more at 49ers.com/kickoff.
--
According to Pro Football Focus, Deebo Samuel has produced 9.8 yards after the catch per reception in his two NFL seasons, leading all wide receivers by a margin of 2.5 yards.