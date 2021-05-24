Morning Report: 49ers Set Preseason Dates

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, May 24.
New and Notable
Dates and Times for 49ers 2021 Preseason Slate Announced
Fans can get their first look at the San Francisco 49ers in advance of the regular season as the NFL released the dates and times for all three of the team's preseason matchups.
With the addition of the 17th game, the league has reduced its preseason matchups from four to three. Given the 49ers will play their added 17th regular season game on the road (at Cincinnati Bengals), San Francisco will play two of their three exhibition contests at home. This method will rotate between the AFC and NFC each season.
Read More >>>
Roster Moves
The 49ers announced on Friday that they have signed wide receiver Bennie Fowler to a one-year deal and waived wide receiver Marqise Lee.
Fowler was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Denver Broncos on May 12, 2014. Throughout his seven-year career with the Broncos (2014-17), New York Giants (2018-19) and New Orleans Saints (2020), he has appeared in 68 games (12 starts) and registered 97 receptions for 1,101 yards and six touchdowns. Fowler has also appeared in three postseason games where he recorded two receptions for 35 yards. In 2020, Fowler signed with the Saints on August 3, and went on to appear in five games and register two receptions for 11 yards prior to being placed on the Injured Reserve List on October 23, 2020.
Quick Hits
According to Pro Football Focus, Jimmie Ward missed just 2.9 percent of his tackles during the 2020 season, lowest among all starting safeties.
--
The "Good Morning Football" crew discussed how the San Francisco 49ers will look different in 2021 and shared their predictions for the upcoming season. Watch the full video below. 👇
--
Cuatro equipos tendrán agregados a sus filas este 2021 como parte de del International Player Pathway program, anunciado por la NFL.
El programa fue instituido en el 2017, y el programa consta en ayudar a proveer una oportunidad para competir al nivel de la NFL para jugadores internacionales élite, mejorar sus habilidades y con la meta final de poder ganarse un lugar en una plantilla de la NFL. Lee Más >>>