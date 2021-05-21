Dates and Times for 49ers 2021 Preseason Slate Announced

Fans can get their first look at the San Francisco 49ers in advance of the regular season as the NFL released the dates and times for all three of the team's preseason matchups.

With the addition of the 17th game, the league has reduced its preseason matchups from four to three. Given the 49ers will play their added 17th regular season game on the road (at Cincinnati Bengals), San Francisco will play two of their three exhibition contests at home. This method will rotate between the AFC and NFC each season.

San Francisco will face three AFC West opponents in the preseason. They are set to kick off their exhibition slate by hosting the reigning AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the preseason. The game is scheduled for Saturday, August 14 at 5:30 p.m. PT at Levi's® Stadium.

Next up, the team will travel to SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22 at 4:30 p.m. PT to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. This game marks the 35th-consecutive season the 49ers and Chargers have been scheduled to meet in the preseason.

Finally, San Francisco will round out their exhibition series by hosting the Las Vegas Raiders for the preseason finale on Sunday, August 29 at 1:00 p.m. PT. The 49ers and Raiders last met in the preseason back in 2011, prior to the cancellation of the 2020 exhibition matchup. The last regular season contest between the two clubs was the final "Battle of the Bay" in 2018 where the 49ers led a dominating 34-3 victory over the Raiders on Thursday Night Football.

All three of the 49ers preseason matchups will be broadcasted locally on KPIX 5.