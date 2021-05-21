Presented by

49ers Sign WR Bennie Fowler; Waive WR Marqise Lee

May 21, 2021 at 10:35 AM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday that they have signed WR Bennie Fowler to a one-year deal and waived WR ﻿Marqise Lee﻿.

Fowler (6-1, 218) was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Denver Broncos on May 12, 2014. Throughout his seven-year career with the Broncos (2014-17), New York Giants (2018-19) and New Orleans Saints (2020), he has appeared in 68 games (12 starts) and registered 97 receptions for 1,101 yards and six touchdowns. Fowler has also appeared in three postseason games where he recorded two receptions for 35 yards. In 2020, Fowler signed with the Saints on August 3, and went on to appear in five games and register two receptions for 11 yards prior to being placed on the Injured Reserve List on October 23, 2020. 

A 29-year-old native of Bellevue, NE, Fowler attended the University of North Dakota, where he appeared in 42 games (39 starts) and registered 221 receptions for 3,583 yards and 32 touchdowns to go along with 18 rushing attempts for 109 yards on the ground. As a senior in 2013, Fowler started all 11 games and finished with 67 catches for 1,153 yards and five touchdowns.

Lee (6-0, 196) originally signed with the 49ers on May 17, 2021.

