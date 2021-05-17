Morning Report: 49ers Rookie Minicamp Recap

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, May 17.
New and Notable
8 Takeaways from Trey Lance and 49ers Rookie Minicamp
- The 49ers had 23 participants in total on hand for the session, including five tryouts.
- Of the participants on hand, there were six defensive backs, four wide receivers, four offensive linemen, three linebackers, two tight ends, two running backs, one fullback and one quarterback
- During the group's 7-on-7 periods, Trey Lance notched just four incompletions (two drops) on the day on roughly 24 passing attempts.
- One of Lance's incompletions came off of a tipped ball by undrafted linebacker Justin Hilliard.
- Sixth-round running back Elijah Mitchell caught all four of his passes from Lance.
- Marqise Lee hauled in the longest reception of the day.
- The 49ers also held their highly-anticipated one-on-one drills.
- Friday marked the only open rookie minicamp practice. Veterans will begin reporting next week and OTA offseason workouts (Phase 2-3) will start on May 24 and wrap up on June 10.
Read More >>>
Hear From the Rookies
Round 1, No. 3: QB Trey Lance
Lance discussed his first impression of the 49ers playbook, training with Brandon Aiyuk and getting to know Jimmy Garoppolo and the rest of the quarterback room.
Read the full transcript from Lance's press conference here.
Round 2, No. 48: OL Aaron Banks
Banks discussed his mindset heading into his first season in San Francisco and shared how fellow Notre Dame alum Mike McGlinchey has helped in his transition to the 49ers.
Round 3, No. 88: RB Trey Sermon
Sermon reflected on getting to know Trey Lance during the draft process, discussed his growing relationship with running backs coach Bobby Turner and analyzed the similarities between Ohio State's offense to the 49ers.
International Player Pathway: OL Alfredo Gutierrez
Gutierrez spoke about his path to the 49ers through the NFL's International Player Pathway, how he started playing football and his goals for his rookie season.
Say Cheese
View photos from Day 1 of 49ers rookie minicamp as well as some images of returners and tryouts.