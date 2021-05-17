Presented by

Morning Report: 49ers Rookie Minicamp Recap

May 17, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, May 17.

New and Notable

8 Takeaways from Trey Lance and 49ers Rookie Minicamp

  1. The 49ers had 23 participants in total on hand for the session, including five tryouts.
  2. Of the participants on hand, there were six defensive backs, four wide receivers, four offensive linemen, three linebackers, two tight ends, two running backs, one fullback and one quarterback
  3. During the group's 7-on-7 periods, ﻿Trey Lance﻿ notched just four incompletions (two drops) on the day on roughly 24 passing attempts.
  4. One of Lance's incompletions came off of a tipped ball by undrafted linebacker Justin Hilliard﻿.
  5. Sixth-round running back Elijah Mitchell caught all four of his passes from Lance.
  6. Marqise Lee hauled in the longest reception of the day.
  7. The 49ers also held their highly-anticipated one-on-one drills.
  8. Friday marked the only open rookie minicamp practice. Veterans will begin reporting next week and OTA offseason workouts (Phase 2-3) will start on May 24 and wrap up on June 10.

Read More >>>

Hear From the Rookies

Round 1, No. 3: QB Trey Lance

Lance discussed his first impression of the 49ers playbook, training with Brandon Aiyuk and getting to know Jimmy Garoppolo and the rest of the quarterback room.

Read the full transcript from Lance's press conference here.

Round 2, No. 48: OL ﻿Aaron Banks﻿

Banks discussed his mindset heading into his first season in San Francisco and shared how fellow Notre Dame alum ﻿Mike McGlinchey﻿ has helped in his transition to the 49ers.

Round 3, No. 88: RB ﻿Trey Sermon﻿

Sermon reflected on getting to know ﻿Trey Lance﻿ during the draft process, discussed his growing relationship with running backs coach Bobby Turner and analyzed the similarities between Ohio State's offense to the 49ers.

International Player Pathway: OL ﻿Alfredo Gutierrez﻿

Gutierrez spoke about his path to the 49ers through the NFL's International Player Pathway, how he started playing football and his goals for his rookie season.

Say Cheese

Top Images from 49ers 2021 Rookie Minicamp

View photos from Day 1 of 49ers rookie minicamp as well as some images of returners and tryouts.

QB Trey Lance
1 / 45

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Marqise Lee, DB Deommodore Lenoir
2 / 45

WR Marqise Lee, DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
3 / 45

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
4 / 45

S Talanoa Hufanga

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
5 / 45

OL Aaron Banks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
6 / 45

RB Trey Sermon

Meg Williams/49ers
S Blake Countess
7 / 45

S Blake Countess

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
8 / 45

RB Elijah Mitchell

Meg Williams/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, TE Alex Ellis
9 / 45

S Talanoa Hufanga, TE Alex Ellis

Meg Williams/49ers
2021 49ers
2021 49ers

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
11 / 45

RB Trey Sermon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Ambry Thomas
12 / 45

DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
13 / 45

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Blake Countess
14 / 45

S Blake Countess

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
15 / 45

OL Aaron Banks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
16 / 45

RB Trey Sermon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
17 / 45

CB Ambry Thomas

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
18 / 45

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Marqise Lee
19 / 45

WR Marqise Lee

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jonas Griffith
20 / 45

LB Jonas Griffith

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Trey Sermon, QB Trey Lance
21 / 45

RB Trey Sermon, QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Adonis Alexander
22 / 45

CB Adonis Alexander

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Austin Watkins Jr., DB Deommodore Lenoir
23 / 45

WR Austin Watkins Jr., DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Justin Hilliard
24 / 45

LB Justin Hilliard

Meg Williams/49ers
2021 49ers
2021 49ers

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
26 / 45

OL Jaylon Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Alex Ellis
27 / 45

TE Alex Ellis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB KiAnte Hardin
28 / 45

CB KiAnte Hardin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore, OL Alfredo Gutierrez
29 / 45

OL Jaylon Moore, OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Adonis Alexander
30 / 45

CB Adonis Alexander

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Austin Proehl
31 / 45

WR Austin Proehl

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
32 / 45

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
33 / 45

RB Trey Sermon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
2021 49ers

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Blake Countess, TE Josh Pederson
35 / 45

S Blake Countess, TE Josh Pederson

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Jonas Griffith, FB Josh Hokit
36 / 45

LB Jonas Griffith, FB Josh Hokit

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Alex Ellis
37 / 45

TE Alex Ellis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
38 / 45

QB Trey Lance

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Elijah Sullivan
39 / 45

LB Elijah Sullivan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Adonis Alexander
40 / 45

CB Adonis Alexander

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
2021 49ers

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
42 / 45

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Trey Lance
43 / 45

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
44 / 45

RB Elijah Mitchell

Meg Williams/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
45 / 45

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Meg Williams/49ers
