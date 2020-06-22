Morning Report: 49ers Health Updates, an Oral History of Juneteenth with Dr. Harry Edwards, Roster Moves

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, June 22.
49ers Health Updates
It was a difficult past week for the team on the health and safety front. The 49ers confirmed NFL Network’s reports that Deebo Samuel suffered a broken foot and Richie James Jr. suffered a fractured right wrist. The team will have a better idea of the timetables for both wide receivers to return when the club reports for training camp later this summer. Additionally, reports have surfaced that one of the players who was working out in Nashville last week tested positive for COVID-19. Federal and state privacy laws prohibit the 49ers organization from commenting on the personal health of its employees.
An Oral History of Juneteenth with Dr. Harry Edwards and A Message of Solidarity from the 49ers Foundation and York Family
Sociologist and team consultant to the 49ers and Golden State Warriors, Dr. Edwards provided an oral history lesson on Juneteenth and its significance during this current climate during a video call with Keiana Martin. Watch the full video below. The 49ers Foundation and York Family also released a letter on Friday urging people to "reflect and celebrate the significance of Juneteenth" and discussed the 49ers Social Justice Grant. The grant application opens today to organizations working on the front lines of change in our communities. Learn more >>>
49ers Announce Roster Moves
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday they have signed OL Colton McKivitz to a four-year deal. Colton McKivitz was selected by the 49ers in the fifth round (153rd overall) of 2020 NFL Draft. At West Virginia, the offensive lineman appeared in 50 games (47 starts) in five years. As a senior, he started all 12 games at left tackle and was named Big 12 Conference Co-offensive Lineman of the Year, First-Team All-Big 12 and AP Third-Team All-America.