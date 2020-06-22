Morning Report: 49ers Health Updates, an Oral History of Juneteenth with Dr. Harry Edwards, Roster Moves

49ers Health Updates

It was a difficult past week for the team on the health and safety front. The 49ers confirmed NFL Network’s reports that Deebo Samuel suffered a broken foot and Richie James Jr. suffered a fractured right wrist. The team will have a better idea of the timetables for both wide receivers to return when the club reports for training camp later this summer. Additionally, reports have surfaced that one of the players who was working out in Nashville last week tested positive for COVID-19. Federal and state privacy laws prohibit the 49ers organization from commenting on the personal health of its employees.