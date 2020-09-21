Presented by

Morning Report: Recapping 49ers at Jets Week 2 Matchup

Sep 21, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, September 21.

Takeaways

  1. The 49ers lost both ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ and ﻿Solomon Thomas﻿ in the first quarter with knee injuries. Additionally, the 49ers were without ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ (knee) and ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ (ankle) heading into the second half.
  2. ﻿Nick Mullens﻿ completed 8-of-11 passes for 71 yards and an interception.
  3. ﻿Arik Armstead﻿ recorded the team's lone sack of the game.
  4. ﻿Fred Warner﻿ led the team with 12 tackles on the day, including a 4th-and-1 stop of Jets running back Josh Adams to force a turnover on downs.

Stats and Facts

  • ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ finished the game with eight carries for 92 yards and one touchdown, while adding two receptions for 15 yards. His 80-yard touchdown run was a career-long and marked his 10th career touchdown.
  • ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ is now 5-0 in his career when following a loss. According to ESPN Stats & Info, since 2014, he is the only undefeated quarterback after a loss (minimum 5 starts).
  • ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿ rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown on three carries. His 16-yard touchdown run marked his first rushing touchdown with the 49ers and eighth of his career.

Top Highlights

What the Team Had to Say

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Gives Injury Updates

"(For) ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿, a high ankle sprain is what we have now. ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ is most likely an ACL. We have to confirm that tomorrow, but most likely. ﻿Solomon Thomas﻿, from what I'm told, is a little bit in the same boat as Bosa, but he has a better chance of it not being that from what I'm told, but we'll wait to see. ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿, I don't think it was that. He has some knee issues from the game on that turf."

49ers Quarterback ﻿Nick Mullens﻿ on How He Felt He Performed in Place of Jimmy Garoppolo

"I thought I did a decent job of operating the game. You come in with a what, three-possession lead? So, your job is just to manage the game, move the chains and create a rhythm. Obviously, we got into some second-and-long, third-and-long situations. Great run by ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿ to save that drive. But overall, just lead the offense and stay on schedule, move the chains and preserve the victory."

49ers Left Tackle ﻿Trent Williams﻿ on ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿'s 80-yard Touchdown Run

"I just saw a red blur go down the right side. Once Raheem gets into the open field it's pretty much curtains. He's the closest thing in the NFL to seeing Chris Johnson, since Chris Johnson. We know as an O-line that all we have to do is get him to the second level and he'll take care of the rest. He's a heck of a player. Glad to have him on the team. I think he does a lot for us."

San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets Game Images (Week 2)

View game photos from the 49ers Week 2 matchup vs. the Jets presented by Xfinity.

