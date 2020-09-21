Morning Report: Recapping 49ers at Jets Week 2 Matchup

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Gives Injury Updates

"(For) ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿, a high ankle sprain is what we have now. ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ is most likely an ACL. We have to confirm that tomorrow, but most likely. ﻿Solomon Thomas﻿, from what I'm told, is a little bit in the same boat as Bosa, but he has a better chance of it not being that from what I'm told, but we'll wait to see. ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿, I don't think it was that. He has some knee issues from the game on that turf."