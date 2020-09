Morning Report: Recapping 49ers at Jets Week 2 Matchup

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Gives Injury Updates

"(For) Jimmy Garoppolo, a high ankle sprain is what we have now. Nick Bosa is most likely an ACL. We have to confirm that tomorrow, but most likely. Solomon Thomas, from what I'm told, is a little bit in the same boat as Bosa, but he has a better chance of it not being that from what I'm told, but we'll wait to see. Raheem Mostert, I don't think it was that. He has some knee issues from the game on that turf."