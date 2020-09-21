What They Said: Coaches and Players Recap #SFvsNYJ

Shanahan on How the Defensive Line Stepped Up

"From what I saw, they did a hell of a job. They kept them out of the end zone until that last drive. I know we had some guys who had to play out of position a little bit, especially when (Solomon) went out also. We didn't have as many guys up. Those guys had to battle throughout the whole game. The players and coaches just rotating those guys and trying to keep them going as much as they could. It happened early and those guys had to strap it on the rest of the game. They did a hell of a job doing that."