Stats and Facts: Jimmy Garoppolo's Compelling Stat in 49ers Decisive Win Over Jets

The 49ers were able to even their record in dominant fashion with a decisive, 31-13, victory over the New York Jets. The 49ers saw a significant turnaround from their Week 1 production, converting on 7-of-13 third downs compared to Week 1's 2-of-11. The 49ers defense managed to keep the Jets out of the end zone until their final drive of the game. Here are a few notes and stats from the Week 2 victory.