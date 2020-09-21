Stats and Facts: Jimmy Garoppolo's Compelling Stat in 49ers Decisive Win Over Jets

The 49ers were able to even their record in dominant fashion with a decisive, 31-13, victory over the New York Jets. The 49ers saw a significant turnaround from their Week 1 production, converting on 7-of-13 third downs compared to Week 1's 2-of-11. The 49ers defense managed to keep the Jets out of the end zone until their final drive of the game. Here are a few notes and stats from the Week 2 victory.
Team Notes
- San Francisco improved to 1-1 on the season.
- The 49ers won their first road game of the season for the second-consecutive year.
- The team improved to 11-3 overall against the Jets, including a 7-1 record on the road.
- Head coach Kyle Shanahan is now 9-4 in the regular season against AFC opponents.
Player Notes
- Mostert finished the game with eight carries for 92 yards (11.5 average) and one touchdown while adding two receptions for 15 yards. His 80-yard touchdown run was a career-long run and marked his 10th career touchdown.
- With a 75-yard touchdown reception last week against the Arizona Cardinals, Mostert is the first member of the 49ers to record a touchdown of 75-or-more yards in back-to-back games since Jerry Rice in 1988.
- According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Mostert is the first player since Cecil Turner in 1970 (95-yard kick return in first game and 96-yard kick return in second game) to have a touchdown of 75-or-more yards in each of the first two weeks of a season.
- Dating back to the 2019 regular season, Mostert has registered at least one touchdown in eight-consecutive regular season games. With one rushing touchdown this week against the Jets, he ties Terrell Owens, Jerry Rice, Freddie Solomon and Dave Parks for the second-longest streak of consecutive games with at least one touchdown in franchise history.
|Rank
|Player
|Games
|1
|Jerry Rice
|13
|2t
|Raheem Mostert
|8
|Terrell Owens
|8
|Jerry Rice
|8
|Freddie Solomon
|8
|Dave Parks
|8
- Garoppolo is now 5-0 in his career when following a loss. According to ESPN Stats & Info, since 2014, he is the only undefeated quarterback after a loss (minimum 5 starts).
- Garoppolo finished the game completing 14-of-16 attempts (87.5 percent) for 131 yards and two touchdowns (140.4 rating). Despite leaving the game after the first half, his 87.5 completion percentage is the highest of his career.
- Reed finished the game with seven receptions for 50 yards and two touchdowns.
- The tight end caught an 18-yard touchdown reception and 4-yard touchdown reception, his first and second scores as a member of the 49ers. He now has 26 touchdowns on his career. Sunday marked his first touchdown since 2018 as a member of the Washington Football Team.
- Reed recorded two touchdowns in the same game for the eighth time in his career and the first time since 2017.
- His two receiving touchdowns are the most in a game by a member of the 49ers since Kendrick Bourne against the New Orleans Saints in Week 14 of 2019 and the most by a 49ers tight end since Ross Dwelley in Week 11 of 2019.
- McKinnon rushed for 77 yards and one touchdown on three carries on Sunday. His 16-yard touchdown run marked his first rushing score with the 49ers and eighth of his career.
- The running back has found the end zone in consecutive games for the first time since Oct. 2017 at Chicago Bears (one rushing touchdown) and against the Green Bay Packers (one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown), as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.
- Armstead brought down Jets quarterback Sam Darnold for a 6-yard loss, marking his first sack of the season and 20th of his career.
- Armstead finished the game with three tackles, 1.0 sack and one pass defended, the fourth of his career.