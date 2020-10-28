Morning Report: 49ers Announce Trade, PFF Grades All 32 First-Round Picks Following Week 7

Pro Football Focus Grades All 32 First-round Picks after Week 7

Almost halfway into the 2020 NFL season, analytics site Pro Football Focus released grades for all 32 first-round picks from the 2020 NFL Draft following the rookies' Week 7 performances. Here's where the 49ers two first rounders stand.

Pick No. 14: ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿

2020 Overall Grade: 57.7

"Javon Kinlaw certainly flashed his big-time ability against the New England Patriots, but he wasn't consistently dominant. He had just one hurry and another marginal win as a rusher, but his best moments were hustle plays to make an impact where another player might not have found the work.

"Kinlaw had a defensive stop and drew a holding penalty. Overall, this was a grade that represented something of a rebound week for the rookie after his previous two games had been relatively quiet. Kinlaw now has 11 total pressures and nine defensive stops through seven weeks of play."

Pick No. 25: ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿

2020 Overall Grade: 73.6

"Brandon Aiyuk just looks explosive and exceptionally athletic in his movements in a way few players do, even at the NFL level. He caught six of seven targets this week for 115 yards, 50 of which came after the catch, for his best receiving day as a pro. His 89.0 overall PFF grade was also the best single-game grade of his young career.