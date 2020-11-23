Presented by

Morning Report: 49ers Announce Roster Moves, Javon Kinlaw Registers Top 5 in QB Pressures by a Rookie

Nov 23, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your latest 49ers storylines for Monday, November 23.

New and Notable

Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday that they have waived/failed physical DL Takkarist McKinley and placed WR Brandon Aiyuk﻿, TE Daniel Helm and T Trent Williams on the Reserve/Covid-19 List.

The Reserve/Covid-19 List was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status and may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Most Quarterback Pressures by Rookies this Season

Per Pro Football Focus, San Francisco's first round draft pick ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿ ranked in the top five of quarterback pressures. So far through his first NFL season, Kinlaw has appeared in all 10 of the team's games and registered five hurries, two quarterback knockdowns and 22 total tackles..

Top 5 Rookies in QB Pressures

1. Chase Young, Washington Football Team - 18

2. Derrick Brown, Carolina Panthers - 17

3. ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿, San Francisco 49ers- 15

3. D.J. Wonnum, Minnesota Vikings- 15

Vota Por Tus 49ers Para el Pro Bowl 2021

Aunque el Pro Bowl 2021 probablemente se verá bastante diferente al de años pasados, no significa que los Faithful no pueden votar por sus 49ers favoritos para ganarse un lugar en la plantilla.

Acorde a NFL.com, la liga continuará reconociendo las temporadas notables de jugadores y les da la bienvenida a los fanáticos para demostrar su pasión y votar por sus jugadores favoritos para la escuadra del Pro Bowl 2021.

Las votaciones para el Pro Bowl 2021 oficialmente se abrieron este pasado 17 de noviembre y durará abierto hasta el 17 de diciembre. Los fans podrán votar en NFL.com/ProBowlVote durante el transcurso de este tiempo.

