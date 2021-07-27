Morning Report: 49ers 2021 Training Camp Primer

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Tuesday, July 27.
New and Notable
Every 49ers Player Heading into Training Camp (and Looming Questions)
It's finally that time of year again. The San Francisco 49ers are set to report to the SAP Performance Facility for the start of training camp on Tuesday and will host their first practice later this week. 49ers.com is breaking down each position group, who's in the mix and any looming questions heading into the five-week stretch before the team nails down its initial 53-man roster in September. Read More >>>
Roster News
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday they have signed CB Ambry Thomas to a four-year deal. The team also announced they have released DL Daeshon Hall.
Thomas (6-0, 190) was the second of two third-round draft picks (102nd overall) selected by the 49ers in this year's draft out of Michigan. He appeared in 39 games (13 starts) in four years (2017-20) at Michigan and recorded 54 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, nine passes defensed, five fumble recoveries, four interceptions and one forced fumble. He also added 39 kickoff returns for 808 yards (20.7 average) on special teams. Thomas elected to opt-out of the 2020 season. As a junior in 2019, he started all 13 games and registered 38 tackles, seven passes defensed, 3.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. On special teams, he recorded 19 kickoff returns for 412 yards (21.7 average). He appeared in all 13 games as a sophomore in 2018, and recorded nine tackles, two passes defensed, one interception and one fumble recovery. Thomas appeared in all 13 games as a freshman in 2017 and registered seven tackles, 0.5 tackle for loss, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble along with 20 kickoff returns for 396 yards (19.8 average) on special teams.
History of 49ers Camp: Tension and Toil at Training Camp
Preseason training camp is an endless grind of sweat and anxiety. From opening day physical exams through final roster cuts, NFL players are brought together for their team's annual summer ritual.
The San Francisco 49ers camps have evolved since the first one in 1946. In the early days of pro football, players returned from their off-season jobs and used summer sessions to lose weight, study the playbook and prepare for a 12-game season.
Since 1946, the 49ers have utilized eight different football facilities for summer training. Listed here are some training camp highlights and misadventures.
Quick Hits
On the You've Got Mail podcast, Greg Papa evaluated several training camp battles, including quarterback, wide receiver and safety, previewed the depth of the 49ers roster heading into 2021 and gave his expectations of San Francisco's success amid a gritty NFC West division.
Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced the team's 2021 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows – Tully Banta-Cain, Orlando Franklin and Ahmed Saleh. Read More >>>
August 7th is Dwight Clark Day, an annual event honoring the 49ers legend while raising awareness for ALS patients and their families who continue Dwight's fight. This year's event will be the first time the Faithful have been able to gather at Levi's® Stadium since January 2020 when the 49ers won their seventh NFC Championship. Get Tickets >>>
