Michael Vick Breaks Down #DETvsSF NFC Championship Game Matchup | 1st & 10

Jan 26, 2024 at 10:45 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast with former NFL quarterback Michael Vick:

  • 1:46 - RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy and head coach Kyle Shanahan named finalists for AP Awards
  • 3:04 - Vick on Purdy's performance in the postseason
  • 3:51 - Pallares on how WR Jauan Jennings elevates the 49ers offense
  • 5:51 - Vick on the evolution of the 49ers under the Kyle Shanahan era
  • 8:33 - How San Francisco's defense is game planning for Detroit
  • 10:13 - Vick on what gives the 49ers the edge over the Lions in the NFC Championship Game
  • 11:00 - Answering questions directly from the Faithful

49ers Prepare for the NFC Championship vs. the Detroit Lions 🏈

View some of the top images from 49ers practice as the team prepares for the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions, presented by United Airlines.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 19

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
2 / 19

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 19

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Chase Young
4 / 19

DL Chase Young

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper, K Jake Moody, P Mitch Wishnowsky
5 / 19

LS Taybor Pepper, K Jake Moody, P Mitch Wishnowsky

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
6 / 19

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
7 / 19

QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody
8 / 19

K Jake Moody

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
9 / 19

WR Willie Snead IV

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
10 / 19

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
11 / 19

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore, OL Alfredo Gutierrez
12 / 19

OL Jaylon Moore, OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defensive Backs
13 / 19

San Francisco 49ers Defensive Backs

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
14 / 19

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum
15 / 19

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
16 / 19

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
17 / 19

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
18 / 19

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jon Feliciano, OL Spencer Burford
19 / 19

OL Jon Feliciano, OL Spencer Burford

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising