Michael Vick Breaks Down #DETvsSF NFC Championship Game Matchup | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."
Faithful – we want to hear from you! Text "1st&10" to (408) 715-4949 to submit any questions you have for the podcast.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast with former NFL quarterback Michael Vick:
- 1:46 - RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy and head coach Kyle Shanahan named finalists for AP Awards
- 3:04 - Vick on Purdy's performance in the postseason
- 3:51 - Pallares on how WR Jauan Jennings elevates the 49ers offense
- 5:51 - Vick on the evolution of the 49ers under the Kyle Shanahan era
- 8:33 - How San Francisco's defense is game planning for Detroit
- 10:13 - Vick on what gives the 49ers the edge over the Lions in the NFC Championship Game
- 11:00 - Answering questions directly from the Faithful
View some of the top images from 49ers practice as the team prepares for the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions, presented by United Airlines.