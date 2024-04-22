Matt Barrows Shares Latest Mock Draft Picks and Purdy's Offseason Work | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:
- 2:05 - Brock Purdy helps Bay Area anchor avoid a coyote encounter in San Francisco
- 4:40 - 49ers 2024 NFL Draft schedule
- 5:34 - Barrows discusses the 49ers draft strategy
- 7:25 - Predictions for the 49ers first-round pick
- 10:50 - Identifying potential late-round prospects
