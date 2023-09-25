Lynch and Shanahan Re-Sign and Mini Bye Breakdown | 1st & 10

Sep 25, 2023 at 04:00 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 2:13 - 49ers announce multi-year contract extensions for general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan
  • 6:15 - Injury updates following "Thursday Night Football"
  • 7:09 - Analyzing QB ﻿Brock Purdy﻿'s performance vs. the New York Giants defense
  • 8:26 - Discussing the 49ers running back rotation in Week 3
  • 9:23 - Highlighting DT ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿'s game against the Giants
  • 10:40 - Discussing S ﻿Tashaun Gipson Sr.﻿'s leadership of the defense and the locker room

Related Links

Through the Years with John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan

Look back at some of the best moments of general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan since they signed with the team in 2017.

