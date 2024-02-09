Latest 49ers SB Practice Updates, Willis HOF Selection and NFL Honors | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:
- 0:30 - Recapping the 49ers latest practice updates
- 3:34 - 49ers represented at the NFL Honors
- 4:16 - QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey win FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year Awards
- 6:17 - McCaffrey wins NFL AP Offensive Player of the Year Award
- 7:46 - Former 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis is named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024
- 9:29 - What NFL experts and former players are saying about the #SFvsKC matchup
