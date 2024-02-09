 Skip to main content
Advertising

Latest 49ers SB Practice Updates, Willis HOF Selection and NFL Honors | 1st & 10

Feb 09, 2024 at 11:30 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Faithful – we want to hear from you! Text "1st&10" to (408) 715-4949 to submit any questions you have for the podcast.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:

  • 0:30 - Recapping the 49ers latest practice updates
  • 3:34 - 49ers represented at the NFL Honors
  • 4:16 - QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey win FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year Awards
  • 6:17 - McCaffrey wins NFL AP Offensive Player of the Year Award
  • 7:46 - Former 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis is named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024
  • 9:29 - What NFL experts and former players are saying about the #SFvsKC matchup

Related Links

49ers Players Practice for Super Bow LVIII Matchup vs. the Chiefs

Check out some of the top images from the San Francisco 49ers practice as the team prepares for Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs.

RB Elijah Mitchell
1 / 20

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody, P Mitch Wishnowsky, LS Taybor Pepper
2 / 20

K Jake Moody, P Mitch Wishnowsky, LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
3 / 20

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
4 / 20

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
5 / 20

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
6 / 20

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
7 / 20

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
8 / 20

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley, WR Tay Martin, WR Ronnie Bell
9 / 20

WR Chris Conley, WR Tay Martin, WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
10 / 20

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
11 / 20

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
12 / 20

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
13 / 20

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
14 / 20

WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Sebastian Joseph-Day
15 / 20

DL Sebastian Joseph-Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
16 / 20

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
17 / 20

DL T.Y. McGill

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
18 / 20

OL Matt Pryor

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
19 / 20

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Sebastian Joseph-Day
20 / 20

DL Sebastian Joseph-Day

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Recapping the 49ers Send-Off and Las Vegas Arrival Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers fan-filled send-off from Levi's® Stadium, the team's arrival in Las Vegas and Wilks' scouting report on the Chiefs on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

A Look Back at the Chiefs-49ers SB LIV Matchup with Tracy Sandler | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers approach to their second Super Bowl matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs and the biggest takeaways from Nick Bosa and Fred Warner on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Super Bowl LVIII First Look With Nick Wagoner and 49ers Injury Updates | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers latest injury updates on George Kittle and Ambry Thomas and get an insider's perspective on the 49ers-Chiefs matchup with ESPN's Nick Wagoner on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

NFC Championship Victory Monday and Recap of 49ers 34-31 Win Over Lions | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers historic come-from-behind victory over the Lions in the NFC Championship Game and the team's reaction to their first Super Bowl berth since 2019 on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Michael Vick Breaks Down #DETvsSF NFC Championship Game Matchup | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers Associated Press awards finalists and get a breakdown of the Lions-49ers NFC Championship Game matchup from Michael Vick on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing the 49ers-Lions NFC Championship with Dannie Rogers | 1st & 10

Learn more about the biggest storylines, injury updates and key matchups to watch in the upcoming 49ers-Lions NFC Championship Game with Detroit Lions team reporter Dannie Rogers on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing #DETvsSF Matchup, Takeaways from Divisional Round | 1st & 10

Learn more about the takeaways from the 49ers Divisional Round victory over the Packers and initial reactions to the NFC Championship Game matchup with the Lions on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers Final Injury Report and Divisional Round Breakdown with Bridget Condon | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers final injury report of the week and preview the key storylines of the Packers-49ers Divisional Round game with NFL Network's Bridget Condon on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Packers Prep and Bold Predictions for the Divisional Round with Jennifer Lee Chan | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers game planning for the Green Bay Packers and the team's rivalry throughout the postseason on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Divisional Round Opponent Reaction with Larry Krueger and Packers Preview | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers NFC Divisional Round opponent, the Green Bay Packers, and the takeaways from their upset of the Dallas Cowboys on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

AP All-Pro Reveal, Bye Week Injury Updates and NFC Opponent Options | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers seven AP All-Pro selections, the latest from Thursday's Bye week practice and the NFC Wild Card matchups to watch on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
Advertising