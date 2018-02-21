Kyle Juszczyk on Free Agency: 'This is a Place Where People Want to Be'

There's less than a month until the start of free agency on March 14. Even after Garoppolo's mega deal, the 49ers still have around $74 million in cap space (third-most in the NFL). That means Lynch still has all the necessary resources to add a few significant pieces to the roster.

Juszczyk suggested that it shouldn't be hard to attract players to San Francisco.

"You can see the momentum it's given us and the energy that it's given this team," he said. "It's made this place a destination for free agents. Like John (Lynch) said, 'It's 75 degrees, sunny and we've got a quarterback, why wouldn't you want to be here?'"

The day after Garoppolo signed his new contract, he told KNBR that players from around the NFL had already begun texting him. Guys were eager to express their interest in joining forces with the quarterback.

Juszczyk said he's experienced similar conversations, both in Orlando at the Pro Bowl and over text messages.

"I talked to multiple guys who said they were talking to their agents because they want to be here," he said. "I talked to guys at the Pro Bowl. I've talked to former teammates. This is a place where people want to be."

San Francisco isn't likely to break the bank. That has never been EVP of football operations Paraag Marathe's preferred strategy in free agency. But that doesn't mean the 49ers won't be serious contenders for specific players to help the team win in 2018.