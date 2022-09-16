Presented by

Kittle Back at Practice; Brunskill Ruled Out in 49ers Friday Injury Report

Sep 16, 2022 at 04:30 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

Two days ahead of San Francisco's home opener versus the Seattle Seahawks, a familiar face returned to the SAP Performance facility. Tight end George Kittle, who had been sidelined for most of the last couple weeks due to a groin injury, was in uniform and practiced in a limited capacity with the team on Friday.

This week's final injury report looks similar to that of last week, but despite the "questionable" designation for Kittle, there's reason to be optimistic about No. 85 taking the field against Seattle.

"He's healthier seven days later than he was last week when he was questionable," head coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill is the only 49ers player that has been ruled out of Sunday's contest.

Saturday Speeches from Captain Nick Bosa

There are a couple of things on the newly named captain's "to-do list" this weekend. The first is obvious – getting ready for Sunday's game – as San Francisco welcomes in its NFC West rival, the Seahawks. Seattle has a new quarterback under center, and while he may not be a household name like Russell Wilson, Geno Smith did have a near perfect game as he led his team to their first win of the season in primetime.

"He's a smart vet," Bosa said. "I haven't watched much other than the last game of him. He looked pretty solid, showed good decision-making, made no huge mistakes and was decently mobile."

The second thing on Bosa's list of weekend duties involves giving a Saturday speech as assigned by Shanahan. It's something that has been going on since last year and typically happens after walkthroughs.

"Mine last week was pretty good, honestly," Bosa said. "It was pretty solid, I planned it. I don't really have a plan this week. I need to start thinking about it. I don't think I'll top that one maybe in my entire career."

If the 49ers can best the Seahawks on Sunday, it will be the first time the team has come away with a win over Seattle since December of Bosa's rookie year.

Below is the complete Week 2 Practice Participation and Game Status Report:

San Francisco 49ers

Status Report:

  • G Daniel Brunskill (hamstring) - Out
  • TE George Kittle (groin) - Questionable

Seattle Seahawks

  • Did Not Practice: S Joey Blount (hamstring), CB Justin Coleman (calf)
  • Limited Participation in Practice: Artie Burns (groin)
  • Full Participation in Practice: DE Shelby Harris (back), G Gabe Jackson (knee, non-injury related - resting player), G Damien Lewis (knee, ankle) and RB Kenneth Walker (hernia)

Status Report:

  • S Joey Blount (hamstring) - Doubtful
  • CB Artie Burns (groin) - Questionable
  • CB Justin Coleman (calf) - Questionable

