Kassim Osgood Returns to Aid 49ers Special Teams

Sep 02, 2014 at 11:20 AM

When the San Francisco 49ers released Kassim Osgood on Saturday, the veteran special teams ace reacted to the disappointing news with optimism, not dejection.

After all, the team cut him last year at the end of the preseason before bringing him back a week later. He just hoped a similar scenario would play out again this time around.

Osgood got his wish on Tuesday as San Francisco inked him to a one-year deal after the placement of nose tackle Glenn Dorsey on the Injured Reserve/Designated for Return List opened up a spot on the 53-man roster.

"I knew it was always a possibility," Osgood said. "Being able to work within the rules of the league, and being able to keep people that want to be here but let them go with the possibility of bringing them back is always on the horizon. I knew there was the potential for it to happen, so it wasn't a big deal for me."

Even though he was technically not a member of the team over the holiday weekend, Osgood didn't end up missing any practice time as the 49ers received a couple days off before the start of the regular season.

"It worked out pretty good," he said.

A three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro, Osgood added that he fielded a few calls from around the league before the 49ers welcomed him back.

"There were some other teams that were interested, but I always knew I wanted to stay here in San Francisco," he said. "It's the best fit."

Osgood, entering his 12th NFL season, plans to make his presence felt both on the field and in the locker room. He has a wealth of knowledge to share with the younger players on the team, and it's his desire to reach out to anyone willing to learn.

"Basically, at this point, it's making sure some of the guys who are out there with me know what we're about," he said. "Just trying to impart wisdom on them, help them out and get them ready for games."

49ERS.COM SUGGESTS________

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers Announce Trade for LB Randy Gregory

The 49ers have acquired LB Randy Gregory and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick from the Denver Broncos in exchange for the team's 2024 sixth-round draft pick.
news

Steve Young Opina Sobre El Inicio de la Carrera de Brock Purdy

Miguel Pasquel platicó con el ex mariscal de campo, Steve Young, sobre el rendimiento de los 49ers y acerca de su próximo partido frente a los Cowboys.
news

Fred Warner Opens Up About His Latino Heritage and Fashion Evolution

On the latest installment of "Career in Looks" presented by Microsoft Surface, linebacker Fred Warner revealed the story behind his memorable Mexico City outfit.
news

Samuel, Greenlaw, Ward and Jennings Cleared for #DALvsSF; Mitchell OUT

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's 'SNF' matchup vs. the Cowboys.
Advertising