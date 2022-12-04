Jimmy Garoppolo Out vs. Miami Dolphins with a Foot Injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury in the first quarter of Sunday afternoon's matchup versus the Miami Dolphins. Garoppolo was sacked on third-and-six for a loss of 10 yards and was carted off the field shortly after.

Quarterback Brock Purdy took over the offense on the ensuing drive, leading the 49ers on a nine-play, 54-yard drive to take a 10-7 lead with 4:52 left in the first quarter. Purdy connected with Kyle Juszczyk in the end zone on a three-yard pass play. The score is the first touchdown of Purdy's career.