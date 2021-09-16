Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Eagles in Week 2

Following the nail-biting conclusion to the 49ers Week 1 matchup with the Detroit Lions, the team heads to Philadelphia 1-0 to take on the Eagles at 10:00 am PT on Sunday, September 19. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
HOW TO WATCH
Watch the Game on TV
Network: FOX
- Play-by-Play: Adam Amin
- Color Analyst: Mark Schlereth
- Sideline Reporter: Shannon Spake
Live Streaming
Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on iOS mobile devices while on a Safari browser. (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.
NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 regular season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2021 regular season game live.
For more ways to watch, click here.
TV Map
See where the 49ers vs. Eagles matchup will be available via local FOX stations, courtesy of 506sports.com.
HOW TO LISTEN
49ers Radio Network
Flagship Stations: KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM
- Play-by-Play: Greg Papa
- Color Analyst: Tim Ryan
Click here for a map of the 2021 49ers Radio Network.
Spanish Radio Network
The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.
SERIES HIGHLIGHTS
Matchups: 34
Series Record: 49ers lead the series 19-14-1
49ers Away Record vs. Eagles: 49ers lead series 10-5-1
First Meeting: 10/6/1951, Eagles won 21-14
Last Meeting: 10/4/2020, Eagles won 25-20
49ers Shutouts: 1
Eagles Shutouts: 0
ABOUT THE MATCHUP
Eagles Coaches and Players to Know
Head Coach: Nick Sirianni
Defensive Coordinator: Jonathan Gannon
Offensive Coordinator: Shane Steichen
Special Teams Coordinator: Michael Clay
Quarterback: Jalen Hurts
Wide Receiver: DeVonta Smith
Defensive Tackle: Fletcher Cox
49ers Players to Watch
Linebacker: Azeez Al-Shaair
Running Back: Elijah Mitchell
Cornerback: Deommodore Lenoir
Wide Receiver: Deebo Samuel