Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Eagles in Week 2

Sep 15, 2021 at 05:00 PM

Following the nail-biting conclusion to the 49ers Week 1 matchup with the Detroit Lions, the team heads to Philadelphia 1-0 to take on the Eagles at 10:00 am PT on Sunday, September 19. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV

Network: FOX

  • Play-by-Play: Adam Amin
  • Color Analyst: Mark Schlereth
  • Sideline Reporter: Shannon Spake

Live Streaming

Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on iOS mobile devices while on a Safari browser. (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 regular season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2021 regular season game live.

For more ways to watch, click here.

TV Map

See where the 49ers vs. Eagles matchup will be available via local FOX stations, courtesy of 506sports.com.

091521-Week2Map-FB

HOW TO LISTEN

49ers Radio Network

Flagship Stations: KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM

  • Play-by-Play: Greg Papa
  • Color Analyst: Tim Ryan

Click here for a map of the 2021 49ers Radio Network.

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

La transmisión del juego en vivo será distruibuido sin costo exclusivamente en 49ers.com con las narraciónes de Jesús Zárate y Carlos Yustis. Para ver todo el contenido español del equipo por favor haga clic aquí.

SERIES HIGHLIGHTS

Matchups: 34

Series Record: 49ers lead the series 19-14-1

49ers Away Record vs. Eagles: 49ers lead series 10-5-1

First Meeting: 10/6/1951, Eagles won 21-14

Last Meeting: 10/4/2020, Eagles won 25-20

49ers Shutouts: 1

Eagles Shutouts: 0

ABOUT THE MATCHUP

Eagles Coaches and Players to Know

Head Coach: Nick Sirianni

Defensive Coordinator: Jonathan Gannon

Offensive Coordinator: Shane Steichen

Special Teams Coordinator: Michael Clay

Quarterback: Jalen Hurts

Wide Receiver: DeVonta Smith

Defensive Tackle: Fletcher Cox

49ers Players to Watch

Linebacker: ﻿Azeez Al-Shaair﻿

Running Back: ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿

Cornerback: ﻿Deommodore Lenoir ﻿

Wide Receiver: ﻿Deebo Samuel

FOLLOW

Stay connected with the 49ers by following along on each of the team's social media channels:

Related Content

news

49ers Claim RB Trenton Cannon Off Waivers

The 49ers have claimed running back Trenton Cannon off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens.
news

2021 Power Rankings: How Do the 49ers Fare Following Week 1 Nail Biter?

How does the 49ers outing against the Lions and their recent string of injuries affect their power rankings heading into Week 2?
news

49ers Partner with Qumulo as New Data Storage Provider

Qumulo is the central data platform to enhance safety and security for 49ers fans.
news

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell is Up for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Read details on how to vote for Mitchell for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week following his 104-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Detroit Lions in Week 1.
Advertising