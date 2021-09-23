Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Packers in Week 3

Sep 23, 2021 at 10:35 AM

The 49ers return to the West Coast after back-to-back road games to take on the Green Bay Packers on primetime for the team's home opener at Levi's® Stadium on Sunday September 26, 2021. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV

Network: NBC

  • Play-by-Play: Al Michaels
  • Color Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
  • Sideline Reporter: Michele Tafoya

Live Streaming

Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on iOS mobile devices while on a Safari browser. (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 regular season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2021 regular season game live.

HOW TO LISTEN

49ers Radio Network

Flagship Stations: KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM

  • Play-by-Play: Greg Papa
  • Color Analyst: Tim Ryan

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

La transmisión del juego en vivo será distruibuido sin costo exclusivamente en 49ers.com con las narraciónes de Jesús Zárate y Carlos Yustis. Para ver todo el contenido español del equipo por favor haga clic aquí.

PREGAME AND POSTGAME PROGRAMMING

NBC Sports Bay Area

Make sure to check out NBC Sports Bay Area's 49ers pre and postgame shows inside of Intel Plaza. Featuring Laura Britt, Joe Staley, Takeo Spikes, and Donte Whitner, you will have the opportunity to watch it live and be on TV. Pregame Live starts an hour prior to kick off and Postgame Live will begin immediately following the game.

SERIES HIGHLIGHTS

Matchups: 70

Series Record: Packers lead the series 37-32-1

49ers Home Record vs. Packers: 49ers lead series 20-13-1

First Meeting: 11/26/1950, Packers won 25-21

Last Meeting: 11/15/2020, Packers won 34-17

ABOUT THE MATCHUP

Packers Coaches and Players to Know

Head Coach: Matt LaFleur

Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry

Offensive Coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett

Special Teams Coordinator: Maurice Drayton

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers

Wide Receiver: Davante Adams

Running Back: Aaron Jones

Cornerback: Jaire Alexander

49ers Players to Watch

Defensive Lineman: ﻿Nick Bosa﻿

Cornerback: ﻿K'Waun Williams﻿

Cornerback: Deommodore Lenoir 

Wide Receiver: Deebo Samuel

OTHER GAME INFO

