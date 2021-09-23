Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Packers in Week 3

The 49ers return to the West Coast after back-to-back road games to take on the Green Bay Packers on primetime for the team's home opener at Levi's® Stadium on Sunday September 26, 2021. Here are all the ways to follow the game:
HOW TO WATCH
Watch the Game on TV
Network: NBC
- Play-by-Play: Al Michaels
- Color Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
- Sideline Reporter: Michele Tafoya
Live Streaming
Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on iOS mobile devices while on a Safari browser. (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.
NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 regular season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2021 regular season game live.
For more ways to watch, click here.
HOW TO LISTEN
49ers Radio Network
Flagship Stations: KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM
- Play-by-Play: Greg Papa
- Color Analyst: Tim Ryan
Click here for a map of the 2021 49ers Radio Network.
Spanish Radio Network
The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.
PREGAME AND POSTGAME PROGRAMMING
NBC Sports Bay Area
Make sure to check out NBC Sports Bay Area's 49ers pre and postgame shows inside of Intel Plaza. Featuring Laura Britt, Joe Staley, Takeo Spikes, and Donte Whitner, you will have the opportunity to watch it live and be on TV. Pregame Live starts an hour prior to kick off and Postgame Live will begin immediately following the game.
SERIES HIGHLIGHTS
Matchups: 70
Series Record: Packers lead the series 37-32-1
49ers Home Record vs. Packers: 49ers lead series 20-13-1
First Meeting: 11/26/1950, Packers won 25-21
Last Meeting: 11/15/2020, Packers won 34-17
ABOUT THE MATCHUP
Packers Coaches and Players to Know
Head Coach: Matt LaFleur
Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry
Offensive Coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett
Special Teams Coordinator: Maurice Drayton
Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers
Wide Receiver: Davante Adams
Running Back: Aaron Jones
Cornerback: Jaire Alexander
49ers Players to Watch
Defensive Lineman: Nick Bosa
Cornerback: K'Waun Williams
Cornerback: Deommodore Lenoir
Wide Receiver: Deebo Samuel