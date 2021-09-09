Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Lions in Week 1

Sep 09, 2021 at 01:30 PM

The regular season has finally arrived, and to kick off the 2021 season the 49ers will travel to "Motor City" to take on the Detroit Lions at 10:00 am PT on Sunday, September 12. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV

Network: FOX

  • Play-by-Play: Kevin Kugler
  • Color Analyst: Mark Sanchez
  • Sideline Reporter: Laura Okmin

Live Streaming

Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on mobile devices (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 regular season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2021 regular season game live.

For more ways to watch, click here.

TV Map

See where the 49ers vs. Lions matchup will be available via local FOX stations, courtesy of 506sports.com.

090921-Week1-Map

HOW TO LISTEN

49ers Radio Network

Flagship Stations: KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM

  • Play-by-Play: Greg Papa
  • Color Analyst: Tim Ryan

Click here for a map of the 2021 49ers Radio Network.

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

La transmisión del juego en vivo será distruibuido sin costo exclusivamente en 49ers.com con las narraciónes de Jesús Zárate y Carlos Yustis. Para ver todo el contenido español del equipo por favor haga clic aquí.

SERIES HIGHLIGHTS

Matchups: 67

Series Record: 49ers lead the series 38-28-1

49ers Away Record vs. Lions: Lions lead the series 18-14

First Meeting: 10/8/50, Lions won 24-7

Last Meeting: 9/16/18, 49ers won 30-27

49ers Shutouts: 2

Lions Shutouts: 1

ABOUT THE MATCHUP

49ers Coaches and Players to Know

Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan

Defensive Coordinator: DeMeco Ryans

Offensive Coordinator: Mike McDaniel

Special Teams Coordinator: Richard Hightower

49ers Captains:

Lions Coaches and Players to Know

Head Coach: Dan Campbell

Defensive Coordinator: Aaron Glenn

Offensive Coordinator: Anthony Lynn

Special Teams Coordinator: Dave Fipp

Quarterback: Jared Goff

Running Back: D'Andre Swift

Linebacker: Trey Flowers

FOLLOW

Stay connected with the 49ers by following along on each of the team's social media channels:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Trey Lance

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

49ers to Assess Trey Lance Before Sunday; Updates on Jalen Hurd, Others

Lance was a limited participant during Wednesday's session with signs pointing in a positive direction.
news

49ers Announce 2021 Team Captains

Ahead of the start of the regular season, Kyle Shanahan announced the 49ers 2021 season-long captains.
news

49ers and Levi's® Stadium Partner With Incogmeato® by MorningStar Farms® 

Incogmeato and MorningStar Farms designated the official plant-based proteins of the NFL franchise and will donate up to one million plant-based Incogmeato Chik'n Tenders to Feeding America®.
Advertising