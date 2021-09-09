Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Lions in Week 1

The regular season has finally arrived, and to kick off the 2021 season the 49ers will travel to "Motor City" to take on the Detroit Lions at 10:00 am PT on Sunday, September 12. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
HOW TO WATCH
Watch the Game on TV
Network: FOX
- Play-by-Play: Kevin Kugler
- Color Analyst: Mark Sanchez
- Sideline Reporter: Laura Okmin
Live Streaming
Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on mobile devices (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.
NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 regular season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2021 regular season game live.
For more ways to watch, click here.
TV Map
See where the 49ers vs. Lions matchup will be available via local FOX stations, courtesy of 506sports.com.
HOW TO LISTEN
49ers Radio Network
Flagship Stations: KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM
- Play-by-Play: Greg Papa
- Color Analyst: Tim Ryan
Click here for a map of the 2021 49ers Radio Network.
Spanish Radio Network
The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.
SERIES HIGHLIGHTS
Matchups: 67
Series Record: 49ers lead the series 38-28-1
49ers Away Record vs. Lions: Lions lead the series 18-14
First Meeting: 10/8/50, Lions won 24-7
Last Meeting: 9/16/18, 49ers won 30-27
49ers Shutouts: 2
Lions Shutouts: 1
ABOUT THE MATCHUP
49ers Coaches and Players to Know
Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan
Defensive Coordinator: DeMeco Ryans
Offensive Coordinator: Mike McDaniel
Special Teams Coordinator: Richard Hightower
49ers Captains:
- DL Arik Armstead
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo
- TE George Kittle
- RB Raheem Mostert
- S Jimmie Ward
- LB Fred Warner
- LT Trent Williams
Lions Coaches and Players to Know
Head Coach: Dan Campbell
Defensive Coordinator: Aaron Glenn
Offensive Coordinator: Anthony Lynn
Special Teams Coordinator: Dave Fipp
Quarterback: Jared Goff
Running Back: D'Andre Swift
Linebacker: Trey Flowers