How Charles Omenihu Pushes Boundaries On and Off the Field

"Charles does the most as far as range, I've seen him pull out some crazy pieces, some I'm very jealous of," linebacker Curtis Robinson said on the 49ers You've Got Mail podcast. "I think it's cool how players have integrated fashion into their pregame and gameday routine. Some of the looks I know I can't pull off, but I like when they go extra on gamedays."

Omenihu's goals in fashion stretch far beyond gameday arrival outfits. In fact, he hopes to one day be a part of Paris Fashion Week.

"I really want to go overseas, because that's really where the drip is at. America is just second when it comes to fashion."

Because his style is so bright and versatile, you can never know what to expect from Omenihu's next Instagram-worthy outfit. The defensive lineman enjoys pushing the boundaries on his style and experimenting with different types of fashion.

Although he likes to keep his fans and followers on their toes, he gave a sneak peak into his next look.