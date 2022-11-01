Christian McCaffrey Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

It took San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey exactly nine days to make his mark with his new team and earn league recognition while doing so. McCaffrey was named NFC Player of the Week after his stellar performance in the the 49ers 31-14 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

In Sunday's Week 8 contest, the dual-threat back did what only three other NFL players have done since the 1970 merger - score a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game. McCaffrey closed the game with 183 all-purpose yards and a hat trick. With 94 rushing yards and 55 receiving yards on the day, McCaffrey registered 50-or-more rushing yards and 50-or-more receiving yards in the same game for the 25th time in his career, the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2017.