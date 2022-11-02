Off the Field: Armstead Supports Education Equity for Sacramento Youth 📚

"Mercy Housing California and the Armstead Academic Project are aligned in our vision for a world in which a young person's race, family income or zip code never poses a barrier to their success," Mercy Housing California director of community life, Ashlei Hurst said. "It has been a joy to support Armstead Academy youth as they identify and work to achieve their long-term college and career goals, and we look forward to building on the great success of this program's first year."

Armstead has supported Mercy Housing since his sophomore season with the 49ers in 2016. The defensive lineman has included Mercy Housing youth in free football camp and health clinics, sponsored field trips to the Imaginarium and Levi's® Stadium, and hands-on career exploration opportunities. In May of 2020, during the COVID-19 outbreak, Armstead fought to close the "digital divide" by donating and personally delivering 350 Chromebooks to students living in Mercy Housing residences in the Sacramento-area.