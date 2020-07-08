Presented by

Wednesday, Jul 08, 2020 07:00 AM

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan's Best Head Coaching Traits According to Richard Sherman, NFL Offensive and Defensive Line Rankings

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, July 8.

Richard Sherman Highlights Kyle Shanahan's Most Valuable Traits as a Head Coach

On June 15, San Francisco announced that the team had signed head coach Kyle Shanahan to a multi-year contract extension. Shanahan was named the 20th head coach in franchise history on February 6, 2017. In 2019, he was named Coach of the Year by Sporting News and NFC Coach of the Year by the Committee of 101. Speaking with NFL.com's Jim Trotter, Richard Sherman discussed what characteristics Shanahan brings to the position, and compared his experiences with Shanahan and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. Read More >>>

NFL offensive line rankings

Pro Football Focus ranked the best offensive lines in the NFL looking at performance, strength of the starting five and the depth along the line. After being ranked 14th-overall at the end of the 2019 season, the 49ers jumped to eight-overall in the latest rankings. Heading into training camp later this month, the 49ers have 16 offensive linemen on the roster.

According to the newest CBA rules passed in March, game day active rosters will increase from 46 to 48 players. Of those 48, eight must be offensive lineman. If a team decides to dress fewer, they may only dress 47 players on a game day.

Defensive Line Pass Rush Rankings

Establish the Run's Brandon Thorn ordered all 32 NFL defensive lines heading into the 2020 season. Thorn evaluated the teams based on physicality, competition, production and coaching with the 49ers D-line nabbing the top spot on the list. Check out Thorn's analysis below.

"Nick Bosa set the NFL on fire as a rookie and instantly catapulted himself into elite territory with a devastating and seldomly seen blend of strength, power, and technical proficiency. Bosa's presence along with DL coach Kris Kocurek's philosophy of unleashing the pass-rush in creative ways had a cascading effect across the DL, resulting in a career year for Arik Armstead while as a unit ranking 1st in QB hurry percentage, 2nd in pressure percentage, and 2nd in adjusted sack rate. With Dee Ford as the ace in the hole on passing downs and first-round pick Javon Kinlaw  n the fold to replace the departed DeForest Buckner, there are an array of pass-rushing weapons in the mix to ensure continued dominance in 2020. "

Related Content

Morning Report: Roster Moves, Best NFL Players to Wear Each Jersey Number, Mike McGlinchey Delivers Care Packages
news

Morning Report: Roster Moves, Best NFL Players to Wear Each Jersey Number, Mike McGlinchey Delivers Care Packages

San Francisco announces roster moves, 49ers legends named best players to wear their jersey numbers, Mike McGlinchey makes surprise deliveries to families impacted by COVID-19.
Morning Report: Richard Sherman's Top 5 CBs of All Time, 49ers vs. Buccaneers Full Game, Daniel Brunskill Joins Athletes from Special Olympics in an Online Workout
news

Morning Report: Richard Sherman's Top 5 CBs of All Time, 49ers vs. Buccaneers Full Game, Daniel Brunskill Joins Athletes from Special Olympics in an Online Workout

Richard Sherman lists his Top 5 cornerbacks in NFL history, rewatch the 49ers 2019 Week 1 victory in Tampa Bay, 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank and Special Olympics of Northern California and Nevada host live online workout.
Morning Report: Kwon Alexander Hikes with Former NFC West Rival, Arik Armstead Makes the Cover of Sactown Magazine, 5 Exercises to Strengthen Your Upper Body 
news

Morning Report: Kwon Alexander Hikes with Former NFC West Rival, Arik Armstead Makes the Cover of Sactown Magazine, 5 Exercises to Strengthen Your Upper Body 

Kwon Alexander hikes with Todd Gurley, Arik Armstead discusses race and the NFL in Sactown Magazine and 49ers PREP shares an exercise guide to strengthen your upper body.
Morning Report: Mike McGlinchey Surprises Families Impacted by COVID-19, Special Interview with Katie Sowers, 49ers Sixth-round Pick Charlie Woerner Ties the Knot
news

Morning Report: Mike McGlinchey Surprises Families Impacted by COVID-19, Special Interview with Katie Sowers, 49ers Sixth-round Pick Charlie Woerner Ties the Knot

Mike McGlinchey delivers gift baskets to families affected by COVID-19, an exclusive interview with Katie Sowers and offseason updates from Charlie Woerner.
Morning Report: Rich Eisen Reviews San Francisco's Offseason Moves, NFL's Top 100 Plays of 2019, Front Office Staff Supply Groceries for Over 900 Families
news

Morning Report: Rich Eisen Reviews San Francisco's Offseason Moves, NFL's Top 100 Plays of 2019, Front Office Staff Supply Groceries for Over 900 Families

Rich Eisen says San Francisco had the "best offseason" in the NFL, 49ers land six plays in NFL's top 100 of 2019 and the 49ers front office joins Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley for a day of volunteering.
Morning Report: Robert Saleh's Coaching Lessons, San Francisco Scheduled to Face Cam Newton in 2020, 49ers Walk for Mental Health Awareness
news

Morning Report: Robert Saleh's Coaching Lessons, San Francisco Scheduled to Face Cam Newton in 2020, 49ers Walk for Mental Health Awareness

Robert Saleh shares his "10 Lessons of Coaching", a look at the team's Week 7 matchup in Foxborough and 49ers players and staff join the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Virtual Walk.
Morning Report: 49ers Announce Roster Moves, NFL Owners Meeting Update, 2020 State of the Franchise Highlights
news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce Roster Moves, NFL Owners Meeting Update, 2020 State of the Franchise Highlights

San Francisco signs Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk, top headlines from the NFL Owners Meeting and the 49ers 2020 State of the Franchise full show.
Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Discusses Virtual Offseason, Robert Saleh Previews Javon Kinlaw's Potential, 49ers Mailbag
news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Discusses Virtual Offseason, Robert Saleh Previews Javon Kinlaw's Potential, 49ers Mailbag

Kyle Shanahan reviewed the team's virtual training sessions, Robert Saleh discussed the process to drafting Javon Kinlaw and how to submit your 49ers questions to be answered on 49ers.com.
Morning Report: Bryant Young on Nick Bosa's Potential, 49ers Announce Roster Moves, John Lynch Shares 2020 Goals
news

Morning Report: Bryant Young on Nick Bosa's Potential, 49ers Announce Roster Moves, John Lynch Shares 2020 Goals

Bryant Young discusses San Francisco's defensive line, 49ers sign seventh-round pick Jauan Jennings, John Lynch previews the team's season outlook.
Morning Report: Bryant Young to Be Inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame, Jed York Discusses Season Outlook, Joe Staley Shares Retirement Activities
news

Morning Report: Bryant Young to Be Inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame, Jed York Discusses Season Outlook, Joe Staley Shares Retirement Activities

The 49ers announce Bryant Young will be inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame, Jed York and Al Guido give updates on San Francisco's 2020 season and Joe Staley shares stories from his first three months of retirement.
Morning Report: 2020 State of the Franchise, 49ers Players Hear Wedding Bells, Bubba Paris Holds Virtual Storytime
news

Morning Report: 2020 State of the Franchise, 49ers Players Hear Wedding Bells, Bubba Paris Holds Virtual Storytime

49ers kick off week-long 2020 State of the Franchise series, Arik Armstead and Trent Taylor post relationship updates and Bubba Paris reads "The Ugly Duckling."

Advertising