Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan's Best Head Coaching Traits According to Richard Sherman, NFL Offensive and Defensive Line Rankings

Establish the Run's Brandon Thorn ordered all 32 NFL defensive lines heading into the 2020 season. Thorn evaluated the teams based on physicality, competition, production and coaching with the 49ers D-line nabbing the top spot on the list. Check out Thorn's analysis below.

"Nick Bosa set the NFL on fire as a rookie and instantly catapulted himself into elite territory with a devastating and seldomly seen blend of strength, power, and technical proficiency. Bosa's presence along with DL coach Kris Kocurek's philosophy of unleashing the pass-rush in creative ways had a cascading effect across the DL, resulting in a career year for Arik Armstead while as a unit ranking 1st in QB hurry percentage, 2nd in pressure percentage, and 2nd in adjusted sack rate. With Dee Ford as the ace in the hole on passing downs and first-round pick Javon Kinlaw n the fold to replace the departed DeForest Buckner, there are an array of pass-rushing weapons in the mix to ensure continued dominance in 2020. "