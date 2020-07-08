Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan's Best Head Coaching Traits According to Richard Sherman, NFL Offensive and Defensive Line Rankings

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, July 8.
Richard Sherman Highlights Kyle Shanahan's Most Valuable Traits as a Head Coach
On June 15, San Francisco announced that the team had signed head coach Kyle Shanahan to a multi-year contract extension. Shanahan was named the 20th head coach in franchise history on February 6, 2017. In 2019, he was named Coach of the Year by Sporting News and NFC Coach of the Year by the Committee of 101. Speaking with NFL.com's Jim Trotter, Richard Sherman discussed what characteristics Shanahan brings to the position, and compared his experiences with Shanahan and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.
NFL offensive line rankings
Pro Football Focus ranked the best offensive lines in the NFL looking at performance, strength of the starting five and the depth along the line. After being ranked 14th-overall at the end of the 2019 season, the 49ers jumped to eight-overall in the latest rankings. Heading into training camp later this month, the 49ers have 16 offensive linemen on the roster.
- C Weston Richburg
- G Ross Reynolds
- OL Kofi Amichia
- OL Jake Brendel
- OL Daniel Brunskill
- OL Tom Compton
- OL Ben Garland
- OL Jaryd Jones-Smith
- OL Colton McKivitz
- OL Ray Smith
- OL Laken Tomlinson
- OL Leonard Wester
- OL Justin Skule
- T Shon Coleman
- T Mike McGlinchey
- T Trent Williams
According to the newest CBA rules passed in March, game day active rosters will increase from 46 to 48 players. Of those 48, eight must be offensive lineman. If a team decides to dress fewer, they may only dress 47 players on a game day.
Defensive Line Pass Rush Rankings
Establish the Run's Brandon Thorn ordered all 32 NFL defensive lines heading into the 2020 season. Thorn evaluated the teams based on physicality, competition, production and coaching with the 49ers D-line nabbing the top spot on the list. Check out Thorn's analysis below.
"Nick Bosa set the NFL on fire as a rookie and instantly catapulted himself into elite territory with a devastating and seldomly seen blend of strength, power, and technical proficiency. Bosa's presence along with DL coach Kris Kocurek's philosophy of unleashing the pass-rush in creative ways had a cascading effect across the DL, resulting in a career year for Arik Armstead while as a unit ranking 1st in QB hurry percentage, 2nd in pressure percentage, and 2nd in adjusted sack rate. With Dee Ford as the ace in the hole on passing downs and first-round pick Javon Kinlaw n the fold to replace the departed DeForest Buckner, there are an array of pass-rushing weapons in the mix to ensure continued dominance in 2020. "