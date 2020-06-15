Monday, Jun 15, 2020 04:50 PM

49ers Extend Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that the team has signed head coach Kyle Shanahan to a multi-year contract extension.

Shanahan was named the 20th head coach in franchise history on February 6, 2017. In 2019, he was named Coach of the Year by Sporting News and NFC Coach of the Year by the Committee of 101 after leading the 49ers to a 13-3 regular season record, the NFC West Division Title and an appearance in Super Bowl LIV. San Francisco's nine-win improvement from 2018 to 2019 was the largest win improvement from one season to the next in franchise history.

After taking over an offensive unit that ranked 31st in the NFL the year before his arrival, Shanahan directed the 49ers to the fourth ranked total offense in the NFL in 2019. San Francisco also averaged 29.9 points per game last season, ranking second in the NFL, first in the NFC and finished tied for the second-highest single season average in franchise history.

San Francisco's defense has also evolved since Shanahan joined the organization. Before joining the 49ers in 2017, the team ranked 32nd in the NFL in net yards per game allowed the year before and saw the team climb to second in the NFL and first in the NFC in 2019 in the same category.

Prior to being named head coach of the 49ers, Shanahan spent the previous nine years as an offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons (2015-16), Cleveland Browns (2014), Washington Redskins (2010-13) and Houston Texans (2008-09).

Shanahan joined the 49ers following a 2016 season with the Falcons in which he was named Associated Press Assistant Coach of the Year, Coordinator of the Year by Sporting News and Assistant Coach of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America after a record-setting performance by the Falcons offense en route to capturing the NFC South division title and an appearance in Super Bowl LI. 

Shanahan spent his first season with Houston (2006) as the team's wide receivers coach and moved to coach the quarterbacks in 2007 prior to his promotion to offensive coordinator in 2008. He broke into the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2004 where he served as an offensive quality control coach for two seasons (2004-05). His first coaching experience came as a graduate assistant at UCLA in 2003.

