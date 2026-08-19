Gold Rush Attempt to Break World Record in Melbourne

For the Gold Rush, the event offers an opportunity to connect with Melbourne's dance and cheer community while representing the 49ers on an international stage.

"The Gold Rush are beyond excited to be a part of such an exciting event," Gold Rush director Christi Deane said. "Not only will they get a chance to meet the dance and cheer community but they'll also get to be a part of history. It doesn't get much cooler than that!"

The Record to Beat

Japan set the record in 2015 with a cheer routine that featured 1,371 people. The Gold Rush and participants in Melbourne will look to surpass that mark and make history of their own.

"This is more than a world record attempt," Fed Square director and CEO Katrina Sedgwick said. "It's a chance for our community to come together and share in the excitement of the NFL touching down in Australia."

The event is in collaboration with Fed Square and Visit Victoria, a local tourism organization, with a goal to make game week in Melbourne a historic and record-breaking celebration in Melbourne's history.

"This historic NFL game will kick off an extraordinary season of events as Melbourne demonstrates once again why it is sport's home ground," Visit Victoria CEO Brendan McClements said. "This celebratory moment is just a taste of what's to come with game week set to energize the city and give visitors from across Australia and around the world even more reasons to experience Victoria."

The Melbourne Cheer Challenge will be one of the many events hosted by the 49ers throughout game week. From flag football clinics to the team's fan headquarters at Transport Public Bar, the 49ers will bring the Faithful together throughout the city as part of an effort to paint Melbourne red.

For Deane, the week serves as an opportunity for the Gold Rush to experience firsthand the global reach of the organization.