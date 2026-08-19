Gold Rush Attempt to Break World Record in Melbourne

In addition to making history on the football field in Melbourne, the San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush cheerleaders will attempt to make history of their own in the heart of the city.
The 49ers and Los Angeles Rams will play the first-ever NFL regular season game in Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 11, 2026. But five days before kickoff, the 49ers Gold Rush will take part in an effort to set a new world record for the largest cheerleading dance.
On September 6, the 49ers Gold Rush will teach registered participants a dance routine in Fed Square, Melbourne's historic cultural and artistic center, who will then perform the routine together in an attempt to break the current world record for number of participants.
For the Gold Rush, the event offers an opportunity to connect with Melbourne's dance and cheer community while representing the 49ers on an international stage.
"The Gold Rush are beyond excited to be a part of such an exciting event," Gold Rush director Christi Deane said. "Not only will they get a chance to meet the dance and cheer community but they'll also get to be a part of history. It doesn't get much cooler than that!"
The Record to Beat
Japan set the record in 2015 with a cheer routine that featured 1,371 people. The Gold Rush and participants in Melbourne will look to surpass that mark and make history of their own.
"This is more than a world record attempt," Fed Square director and CEO Katrina Sedgwick said. "It's a chance for our community to come together and share in the excitement of the NFL touching down in Australia."
The event is in collaboration with Fed Square and Visit Victoria, a local tourism organization, with a goal to make game week in Melbourne a historic and record-breaking celebration in Melbourne's history.
"This historic NFL game will kick off an extraordinary season of events as Melbourne demonstrates once again why it is sport's home ground," Visit Victoria CEO Brendan McClements said. "This celebratory moment is just a taste of what's to come with game week set to energize the city and give visitors from across Australia and around the world even more reasons to experience Victoria."
The Melbourne Cheer Challenge will be one of the many events hosted by the 49ers throughout game week. From flag football clinics to the team's fan headquarters at Transport Public Bar, the 49ers will bring the Faithful together throughout the city as part of an effort to paint Melbourne red.
For Deane, the week serves as an opportunity for the Gold Rush to experience firsthand the global reach of the organization.
"Representing The Oval in other countries is the ultimate reminder that we are a part of something so much bigger than ourselves," Deane said. "I know our cheerleaders will be talking about this experience for the rest of their lives!"
Join the Gold Rush
The world-record attempt is free and open to people of all ages and abilities. Registration is required to ensure every participant can be counted toward the record. Fans can register now at fedsquare.com/events for the opportunity to join the Gold Rush and make history in Melbourne. Participants can also learn the routine ahead of time by following the step-by-step instructions in the video linked above.