Fred Warner OUT; Adrian Peterson to Make Seahawks Debut

The San Francisco 49ers will be relying on some new faces at linebacker as the team's All-Pro starter will miss the first game of his four-year NFL career on Sunday. After suffering a hamstring injury in the 49ers Week 12 win over the Minnesota Vikings, Fred Warner was officially ruled OUT of Sunday's divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Warner, who has spent the week making a push to return to the field, was doubtful leading up to the weekend. Since being drafted by San Francisco in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Warner has played and started in all 62 games for the 49ers, including the postseason.

Both Dre Greenlaw (groin) and Marcell Harris (concussion) are also xOUT against Seattle. Over the weekend, the team elevated linebackers Tyrell Adams and newcomer Justin March to the active roster for added depth at the position. The 49ers will look to fellow linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair to get the start at MIKE with Warner sidelined. The team might also opt to implement more nickel and dime packages to add relief to the linebacker position.

As for Seattle, Alex Collins (abdomen) was questionable heading into the weekend and have officially been ruled OUT. Running back Adrian Peterson will make his Seahawks debut on Sunday. Peterson was elevated from the team's practice squad on Saturday after signing with the team on Wednesday. The veteran running back only participated in two practices with his new team, but per Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, made a strong first impression with the team.

Additionally, Seahawks left guard Damien Lewis, who was designated as doubtful heading into the weekend with a dislocated elbow, has officially been ruled OUT. Kyle Fuller will get the start in Lewis' absence.

Here's a full look at the inactives heading into Sunday's divisional showdown:

49ers

Seahawks