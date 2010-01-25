Former 49ers P Tom Wittum Passes

Jan 25, 2010 at 09:45 AM

The San Francisco 49ers family is deeply saddened to announce that former two-time Pro Bowl punter Tom Wittum has passed at the age of 60. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl, son, Matt, daughter, Krissy, step-daughter, Michelle, and step-son Michael. As the 49ers punter from 1973-77, Wittum appeared in 70 games, logging 380 punts for 15,494 yards (40.8) gross average. Following his playing career, he became a teacher and coached for 30 years. The Berwyn, IL, native was an avid fisherman. A memorial will be held at The Chapel (25270 W. IL RTE 60 Grayslake, IL) on Tuesday, January 26. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am with the memorial service starting at 12:00 pm. Visitation to follow until 3:00 pm. Donations can be made to The Chapel.

