Five 49ers Players Expected to Return from Injured Reserve in 2022

A lingering knee injury that caused Javon Kinlaw to miss the 2021 season opener sidelined the second-year defensive tackle after playing in just four contests last year. Kinlaw landed on the Injured Reserve list in late October and underwent ACL reconstruction on his knee. In his four starts his sophomore season, Kinlaw recorded eight tackles and a quarterback hit. The defensive lineman is expected to be back to health in time for training camp after rehabbing first in Los Angeles and then with the team in Santa Clara.

"Those guys (Mike McGlinchey and Javon Kinlaw) have been great," Shanahan said regarding the pair's offseason progression. "We didn't expect to have them until training camp, but just looking at them out there and how they're moving. We consider them ahead of schedule and it's been very positive on both of those guys."

The 49ers front line expects to have fourth year offensive tackle Justin Skule back in action for the 2022 season. Skule missed all of last season after suffering a torn ACL during the team's organized team activities just over a year ago. Fast-forward to 2022, the offensive lineman is on track for training camp, participating in the 49ers most recent OTAs.