Faithful, Here's How You Can Help George Kittle in His Salute to Service Campaign

During the 49ers Salute to Service initiative, the team hosted military families and active-duty members at the SAP Performance Facility for a behind-the-scenes practice visit experience. After the practice session, Kittle took the time to personally meet and interact with the military families to show his gratitude and support to those who have served and continue to serve in the armed forces. On the sideline, the tight end took photos and signed autographs for every guest in attendance. Many families gifted Kittle pins of the loved ones they've lost.

"Whenever someone gives me a pin of their lost loved one, I travel with them," Kittle said. "I pin them on one of my travel bags. And whenever I get to the stadium or whenever I'm traveling, they're always with me and they're always in my locker. It's a really special moment that I get to bring them with me everywhere I go, I think of them and they have my back."

Kittle took the initiative a step further, purchasing tickets and inviting 22 veterans and their families from the California National Guard, Irreverent Warriors, Operation Surf and Operation Freedom Paws to the 49ers Salute to Service game at Levi's® Stadium against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.