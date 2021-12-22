Elijah Mitchell To Miss Third-Straight Game; Azeez Al-Shaair Questionable vs. Titans

The San Francisco 49ers hoped they could take it up to game time, however, Elijah Mitchell has been officially designated as OUT for the Week 16 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Mitchell will miss his third-straight game as the running back has been dealing with knee irritation. His recovery has taken longer than anticipated which left San Francisco feeling less than optimistic heading into this past weekend.

Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿, who is coming off of a 100-yard outing on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons is likely to help carry the load in Mitchell's absence. The 49ers opened rookie running back Trey Sermon﻿'s practice window this week, after he was placed on Injured Reserve on December 4 with an ankle injury. San Francisco may err on the side of caution in giving the ball carrier a full workload coming off of an injury should he be elevated to the active roster in advance of Thursday.

Rookie safety Talanoa Hufanga left Sunday's contest with a knee sprain and has officially been ruled OUT for Sunday. Veteran safety Jaquiski Tartt﻿, who was limited during the 49ers abbreviated week of practice, is expected to play against the Titans.

After suffering an elbow sprain in Week 14, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has been ruled questionable heading into the primetime matchup. Al-Shaair was having a noteworthy string of outings with San Francisco and his return would be a welcomed sight with fellow linebacker Dre Greenlaw expected to miss his fourth-straight week as he continues to nurse a re-aggravated groin injury.

As for Tennessee, wide receiver Julio Jones re-injured his hamstring last week, however, the Titans are holding out hope he'll be available for Thursday's game. Jones was listed as a full participant on Wednesday and he has no designation, per Titans writer Jim Wyatt.