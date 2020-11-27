Deebo Samuel Cleared to Return; Trent Williams has 'Outside Chance' vs. Rams

Nov 27, 2020 at 03:11 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

It's not a "great" chance, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said there is an "outside chance" the 49ers could have their stud left tackle on hand for the 49ers Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers placed Trent Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week, threatening his available for the divisional contest.

If Williams does not clear three-consecutive negative tests, it's likely both he and rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk will miss their second game of the season due to Covid restrictions.

The 49ers are already short-handed on the offensive line with Tom Compton ruled OUT for Sunday's game with a concussion suffered during the team's walkthrough this week. The unit will have their hands full with All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald manning the opposite side of the ball. With Compton out, it's likely fifth-round pick Colton McKivitz will make his first-career start on Sunday at right guard.

Additionally, Dre Greenlaw and Azeez Al-Shaair are both questionable heading into Sunday with illnesses. If Al-Shaair and Greenlaw can't go for Sunday, the 49ers will look to safety Marcell Harris﻿, who played a hybrid linebacker role in dime and nickel packages against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, as well as Jonas Griffith﻿, who was signed to the team's practice squad last month.

The team is likely to elevate Raheem Mostert﻿, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Richard Sherman to the active roster ahead of the team's 1 p.m. PT deadline on Saturday, making all three available for Week 12. Deebo Samuel has also been cleared to return, after missing three weeks with a hamstring injury.

