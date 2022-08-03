Deebo Samuel Calls Contract Extension a 'Blessing'

Aug 02, 2022 at 07:10 PM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The final missing piece of head coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive unit fell into place right on time. On Monday, Deebo Samuel put pen to paper on a three-year extension with the 49ers that will keep him with the team through the 2025 season. The wide receiver's contract signing coincided with the team's first padded practice and Shanahan's personal deadline for getting the contract negotiations settled.

"From the beginning I kind of had an idea that it'd probably take these first four days of non-pads and hopefully we could do it on the off day," Shanahan said. "My goal was today (Monday), personally. I was glad that they got that done."

General manager John Lynch expressed a similar sentiment on Samuel's extension in a conference call Tuesday morning.

"I can't tell you how happy we are as an organization, how proud I am for Deebo Samuel," Lynch said. "There's something magnetic about his personality – not only his play, but about the way he carries himself, that smile, all those things. And then what he's done for this organization... Kyle talked about it, I talked about it – his play is incredibly inspirational."

Samuel wasted no time rejoining the 49ers in camp after finalizing his contract extension. Despite being placed on a reduced rep count to ease into training camp practices, the fourth-year receiver has already connected with starting quarterback Trey Lance at least a couple times during team scrimmages, drawing cheers from fans in attendance. One of the more impressive catches from Tuesday's practice included a throw over the middle from Lance to No. 19 for 20 yards during 11-on-11 drills.

Samuel was the final post-practice interview of the day, primarily taking questions surrounding his new deal with San Francisco.

"It's just a blessing to be able to be in the position I'm in," Samuel said. "It shows all the hard work and stuff that I do for this team, and you know, just happy to be here."

In addition to addressing his excitement surrounding his extension, Samuel also shared some insight on the role that he will be playing in the upcoming season. During the 2021 season, No. 19 served as a receiver and running back and led the team in total yards (2,085 including postseason) that he amassed from rushing, receiving and even a 24-yard pass.

"You can turn on the tape, go back to the Cowboys game," Samuel said. "It shows what kind of player I am. You can go turn on the Pro Bowl tape, and what I said about being a 'wide back.' I don't mind, I'll do whatever it takes for this team to win."

With Samuel anchoring his receiving corps, Shanahan is heading into the 2022 season with a heightened level of confidence.

"When Deebo stays healthy and he's able to practice and able to go through things, Deebo is capable of doing anything," Shanahan said. "That's why he has helped us so much to win –whether it's in the pass game or the run game, whether it's blocking, whether it's throwing, the one time we asked him to throw. When you have guys who have skill sets, who can do a number of things, you want to always keep building off of that."

The Best of Deebo Samuel's Career in San Francisco, So Far

View some of Deebo Samuel's best moments since being drafted by the 49ers 36th overall in 2019.

news

Día 5 de Prácticas del Training Camp 2022 de los 49ers

Inició la segunda semana del campamento de entrenamiento de los San Francisco 49ers.

news

49ers Players Look Ahead to Week 2 of Training Camp and Padded Practices

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and 49ers players shared their excitement headed into Week 2 of Training Camp at the SAP Performance Facility.

news

Día 4 de Prácticas del Training Camp 2022 de los 49ers

Este sábado los San Francisco 49ers concluyeron la primera semana de su campamento de entrenamiento.

news

2022 Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks

In the final installment of the 49ers Training Camp Preview, 49ers.com takes a look at the team's quarterbacks.

news

Vuelven las Actividades para San Francisco con el Training Camp 2022

Los San Francisco 49ers no se han quedado sin llamar la atención en esta primera semana de training camp 2022.

news

Tercer Día de Prácticas en el Training Camp 2022 de los 49ers

Este viernes se cumplió el tercer día de prácticas para los 49ers.

news

Charvarius Ward Shines Early, Provides Big Boost for 49ers Secondary

Charvarius Wards shared his insights on the first three days of training camp and his role in the 49ers cornerback group.

news

Día 2 del Training Camp 2022 de los 49ers

Continúan las prácticas del campamento de entrenamiento 2022 para los San Francisco 49ers donde la defensiva se lució haciendo gran jugadas el segundo día.

news

49ers 2022 Roster Breakdown: Wide Receivers

In the newest installment of 49ers Roster Breakdown, 49ers.com is taking a look at the team's top-ranked receiving corps.

news

Lance Embraces Starter Role, Displays Confidence at Camp

Trey Lances shared his progress through the first two practices of camp and his thoughts on stepping up under center in 2022.

news

Primer Día de Entrenamiento Para los 49ers en el Training Camp 2022

Los San Francisco 49ers iniciaron este miércoles sus prácticas del campamento de entrenamiento 2022.

