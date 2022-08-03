Deebo Samuel Calls Contract Extension a 'Blessing'

Samuel wasted no time rejoining the 49ers in camp after finalizing his contract extension. Despite being placed on a reduced rep count to ease into training camp practices, the fourth-year receiver has already connected with starting quarterback Trey Lance at least a couple times during team scrimmages, drawing cheers from fans in attendance. One of the more impressive catches from Tuesday's practice included a throw over the middle from Lance to No. 19 for 20 yards during 11-on-11 drills.

Samuel was the final post-practice interview of the day, primarily taking questions surrounding his new deal with San Francisco.

"It's just a blessing to be able to be in the position I'm in," Samuel said. "It shows all the hard work and stuff that I do for this team, and you know, just happy to be here."

In addition to addressing his excitement surrounding his extension, Samuel also shared some insight on the role that he will be playing in the upcoming season. During the 2021 season, No. 19 served as a receiver and running back and led the team in total yards (2,085 including postseason) that he amassed from rushing, receiving and even a 24-yard pass.

"You can turn on the tape, go back to the Cowboys game," Samuel said. "It shows what kind of player I am. You can go turn on the Pro Bowl tape, and what I said about being a 'wide back.' I don't mind, I'll do whatever it takes for this team to win."

With Samuel anchoring his receiving corps, Shanahan is heading into the 2022 season with a heightened level of confidence.