Deebo Samuel Active, Arik Armstead OUT; 49ers Week 12 Inactives

Nov 27, 2022 at 11:55 AM
The San Francisco 49ers are close to full force in Week 12. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring), who was limited in practice all week and listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, is active for Sunday afternoon's matchup versus the New Orleans Saints. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, Samuel's hamstring issue was not a continuation of the wideout's hamstring injury from earlier in the season, and the team opted to be "safe about it" throughout the week.

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) will be sidelined for a seventh-straight game. On Friday, Armstead returned to practice for the first time since Week 4, participating only in a limited capacity. Although he won't see game action this Sunday, having Armstead rejoin team practices bodes well for his chances of playing in the coming weeks.

"He just keeps passing every test," Shanahan said when asked about Armstead's recovery progress. "Today (Friday) was his first day to get into practice, so it was a big step for him."

On a positive note, defensive lineman Samson Ebukam (Achilles, quad) was cleared to play on Friday after missing out on the team's last two contests. Ebukam was a limited participant in two of San Francisco's three practices this week before getting the green light to go full-speed on Friday afternoon. He is active against New Orleans.

Healthy scratches for the team include:

Here's a look at Sunday's inactives for the Saints-49ers game:

San Francisco 49ers

