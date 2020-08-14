Morning Report: Dee Ford Compares Javon Kinlaw to Nick Bosa, How to Watch #49ersCamp, Roster News

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, August 14.
New and Notable
Dee Ford Sees Similar Traits in Nick Bosa and Javon Kinlaw
The 49ers have a wealth of first-round talent on the defensive line, including 2020 14th-overall pick Javon Kinlaw. Another first round pick, Dee Ford, shared his first impressions of Kinlaw while speaking with the media on Thursday. Despite going through a modified offseason due to COVID-19, Kinlaw has already impressed the veteran. "He wants to be a sponge, he wants to soak everything up and he wants to learn," Ford said. "He reminds me of Nick Bosa when he came in. He didn't say too much. When you're a first-round draft pick you can come in and… be a little entitled. That's not him. That's not in his DNA.
"(Javon's) everything that you want to see in a rookie."
Virtual Access to 49ers Training Camp, presented by SAP
Although this year is closed to the public, fans can still follow along and catch live action from 49ers Training Camp, presented by SAP.
- Live Look Ins
- 49ers in 90
- 49ers Training Camp Rewind
- The Faithful Insider
Learn more about these, and all the other ways you can stay up to date on the latest 49ers news here.
49ers Sign OL Spencer Long; Waive DL Alex Barrett
San Francisco announced yesterday that they have signed offensive lineman Spencer Long to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived DL Alex Barrett. Long was originally drafted by Washington in the third round (78th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his six-year career with Washington (2014-17), the New York Jets (2018) and Buffalo Bills (2019), he has appeared in 67 games (44 starts) along the offensive line.
Fan Vote
No preseason games this year, but we got you covered! Catch four classic 49ers Playoff games on KPIX and 49ers.com presented by Levi's.
The 1981 & 2019 NFC Championship games are already locked in. Vote for the other two you want to see below 👇👇👇
Quick Hits
Peter Schrager called Nick Bosa and George Kittle the league's best offensive-defensive duo on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football." Watch the full segment here.
--
Pro Football Focus released their NFL Clutch Team roster, selecting the players who graded highest in the fourth quarter and overtime of one-score games, naming George Kittle to the inaugural list.
--
The NFL announced that 49ers legendary quarterback Joe Montana will be joining On Location Experiences pregame experiences at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida on February 7, 2021.
Did You Know
On his Instagram, Robbie Gould shared the nine things he always has in his locker. Check out the list below 👇
- Artwork from his sons
- Cleats
- Theragun by Therabody
- Harry's shampoo
- Harry's body wash
- Callaway Golf Odyssey putter
- Ogio Bag
- Molekule
- Eternal Water
Quote Worthy
"You can tell this is a hungry group of guys and I feel like I fit right in. As soon as you walk into the building, the vibe is different. I think the first time with us all being together, I could just feel the vibe then. This environment here that Kyle (Shanahan) and John (Lynch) have created – they've done an outstanding job. They've got a bunch of like-minded fellas in the locker room. I think everybody feeds off each other and everybody encourages each other. It's just one of those things that you've got to experience to believe." - Trent Williams