Burford, Mitchell and Luter Jr. Doubtful vs. Seahawks; Injury Report Ahead of #SEAvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers are headed into the weekend with some injuries to a couple key players in the trenches and their return specialist. Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III (rib), who has served as the 49ers return specialist for a majority of the year, has been ruled out of Sunday's contest after attempting to work back in with the team in a limited capacity on Wednesday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the wideout "didn't feel great" and sat out the next two workouts of the week. A number of players could be platooned to cover McCloud III's return duties including Ronnie Bell, Kyle Juszczyk and Deebo Samuel.