Presented by

Burford, Mitchell and Luter Jr. Doubtful vs. Seahawks; Injury Report Ahead of #SEAvsSF

Dec 08, 2023 at 02:45 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers are headed into the weekend with some injuries to a couple key players in the trenches and their return specialist. Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III (rib), who has served as the 49ers return specialist for a majority of the year, has been ruled out of Sunday's contest after attempting to work back in with the team in a limited capacity on Wednesday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the wideout "didn't feel great" and sat out the next two workouts of the week. A number of players could be platooned to cover McCloud III's return duties including Ronnie Bell, Kyle Juszczyk and Deebo Samuel.

Meanwhile, offensive lineman Spencer Burford (knee) could miss his second game this season after sitting out of practice the entire week and earning a doubtful designation. On the defensive line, Arik Armstead has been ruled out and will join McCloud III and tight end Ross Dwelley (ankle) on the sidelines.

Below is the complete Week 14 Game Status Report for Friday:

San Francisco 49ers

Status Report:

