Thursday, Jun 25, 2020 07:00 AM

Morning Report: Bryant Young on Nick Bosa's Potential, 49ers Announce Roster Moves, John Lynch Shares 2020 Goals

Can Nick Bosa Surpass Bryant Young's 89.5 Franchise Sack Record?

San Francisco announced on Tuesday that Bryant Young would be the team's 29th inductee into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame. During a video conference with media, Bryant looked back at his many accolades as a member of the red and gold, sharing stories from his 14-year career. Young currently holds the 49ers franchise record with 89.5 sacks, although he's watching many of the team's young linemen to use his record as motivation. "There are guys there that have the potential to succeed that. So we'll sit back and eat our popcorn and see what happens," Young said. "But certainly, you've got some guys. There are guys like Nick Bosa and a couple other guys that have the ability." Read more >>>

49ers Sign Seventh-round Pick Jauan Jennings

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed wide receiver Jauan Jennings to a four-year deal. Jennings was selected by the 49ers in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The wideout appeared in 50 games in five years at Tennessee and finished his collegiate career ranked fifth in school history in receptions (146), fourth in receiving yards (2,153) and tied for fifth in touchdown receptions (18). According to Pro Football Focus, Jennings led the nation last season with 29 the most broken tackles in 2019.

John Lynch Discusses Goals Heading into the 2020 Season

John Lynch joined Greg Papa to review the team's offseason moves, look ahead to the upcoming season and discuss the importance of creating change through the team's social justice initiatives on the fourth episode of the 49ers SOTF, presented by Devcon Construction Inc. Watch below.

