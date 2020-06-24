"It was humbling to win Comeback Player of the Year because my career could have been over," Young said. "It was one of the really outstanding moments of my career, but it was all the hard, hard work that went into the rehab and recovery. It was just so tedious in terms of all the things that I had to go through. It seemed like I wasn't healing fast enough. Slowly but surely, you saw a little bit of improvement each day and I was back on the field.

"The cool thing about going through all of it was the awesome support from the fans. They were so incredibly supportive. Writing letters and words of encouragement, as well as my teammates and family. But it was great to have the fans support me in that way and give me words of encouragement. I was so fortunate and blessed that I was able to come back from that and play again. That year means a lot to me."

Throughout his career, Young became a stalwart on the 49ers defensive line from Day 1. Drafted in the first round of the 1994 NFL Draft, Young earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors as a key part of the 49ers Super Bowl XXIX team.

He was a no-nonsense type of player. He believed in "doing your job" and earning the respect of his teammates and his opponents. He quickly became an invaluable part of the 49ers defense both on and off the field.