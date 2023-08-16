Breaking Down Defensive Standouts vs. Raiders and Brock Purdy Practice Update | 1st & 10

Aug 16, 2023 at 10:30 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:45 - Injury updates
  • 3:36 - QB ﻿Brock Purdy﻿'s practice update
  • 4:36 - Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks' evaluation of the 49ers defensive performance vs. the Raiders
  • 5:43 - Competition at the nickel position
  • 7:04 - CB ﻿Ambry Thomas﻿' confidence entering Year 3
  • 8:30 - Discussing S ﻿Talanoa Hufanga﻿'s perspective on free safety vs. strong safety

Related Links

49ers vs. Raiders Game Images (Preseason Week 1)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers preseason matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

DL Clelin Ferrell
1 / 53

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
2 / 53

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
3 / 53

CB Isaiah Oliver

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
4 / 53

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
5 / 53

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
6 / 53

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
7 / 53

OL Jaylon Moore

Terrelll Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
8 / 53

DL Alex Barrett

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
9 / 53

CB Isaiah Oliver

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
10 / 53

TE Ross Dwelley

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown, LS Taybor Pepper
11 / 53

S Ji'Ayir Brown, LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
12 / 53

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
13 / 53

DL Clelin Ferrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
14 / 53

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
15 / 53

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
16 / 53

WR Ronnie Bell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
17 / 53

LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
18 / 53

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
19 / 53

CB Samuel Womack III

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
20 / 53

LB Curtis Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
21 / 53

CB Samuel Womack III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
22 / 53

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
23 / 53

LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, TE Ross Dwelley
24 / 53

OL Nick Zakelj, TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
25 / 53

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
26 / 53

LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
27 / 53

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Troy Fumagalli
28 / 53

TE Troy Fumagalli

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Cameron Latu, TE Charlie Woerner, TE Ross Dwelley
29 / 53

TE Cameron Latu, TE Charlie Woerner, TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
30 / 53

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, OL Keith Ismael
31 / 53

OL Nick Zakelj, OL Keith Ismael

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
32 / 53

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Chris Conley
33 / 53

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
34 / 53

DL Austin Bryant

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Special Teams
35 / 53

49ers Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
36 / 53

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Troy Fumagalli
37 / 53

TE Troy Fumagalli

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Chris Conley
38 / 53

WR Chris Conley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Taco Charlton
39 / 53

DL Taco Charlton

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT T.Y. McGill
40 / 53

DT T.Y. McGill

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Darryl Johnson
41 / 53

DL Darryl Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
42 / 53

DL Austin Bryant

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
43 / 53

CB Samuel Womack III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
44 / 53

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
45 / 53

WR Ronnie Bell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Tay Martin
46 / 53

WR Tay Martin

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
47 / 53

QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
48 / 53

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Tay Martin
49 / 53

WR Tay Martin

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
50 / 53

QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
51 / 53

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
52 / 53

WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, OL Keith Ismael, OL Jason Poe, QB Sam Darnold
53 / 53

OL Nick Zakelj, OL Keith Ismael, OL Jason Poe, QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
Related Content

news

Breaking Down the 49ers Preseason Opener vs. Raiders | 1st & 10

Learn more about the takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers first preseason game versus the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Recapping 49ers-Raiders Joint Practice, What to Expect in Preseason Game | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers-Raiders first joint practice, injury updates and what to expect in the first preseason game on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing Joint Practices with the Las Vegas Raiders | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers players that made the NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2023" list and preview joint practices on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Celebrating Dwight Clark Day and Previewing Joint Practices | 1st & 10

Learn more about how the 49ers honor Dwight Clark on 87 Day and preview joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Detailing Changes in QB Rotation and Training Camp Injury Updates | 1st & 10

Learn more about a shakeup to the 49ers quarterback rotation and the latest training camp injury updates on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Reviewing the Growth of 2nd Year Standouts and Training Camp Special Guests | 1st & 10

Learn more about the second-year standouts and a special training camp visitor on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing the #49ersCamp First Padded Practice and Defensive Highlights | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers defensive highlights and look ahead to the team's first padded practice on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down Brock Purdy's #49ersCamp Debut and WR Standouts | 1st & 10

Learn more about the early WR standouts at 49ers training camp and Brock Purdy's first day of live-action on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Brock Purdy Injury Update and Recapping Training Camp Report Day  | 1st & 10

Learn more about quarterback Brock Purdy's training camp status on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing 49ers Training Camp Report Day | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers highest-rated players in Madden NFL 2024 and preview report day on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down 49ers Skill Positions Ahead of Training Camp | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers arsenal of offensive weapons ahead of training camp report day on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
