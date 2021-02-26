With our Black History Month celebration coming to a close, let's look back at how the 49ers honored alumni, current players and coaches, front office staff and local Black-owned businesses throughout the month of February.
The 49ers and Visa Team Up to Support Local Black-Owned Businesses
The 49ers kicked off their celebrations on Super Bowl Sunday when they joined teams around the league by partnering with Visa to give two $10,000 grants to Black-owned small businesses hit hard by the pandemic. 49ers Alumni Dennis Brown and linebacker Fred Warner surprised Santa Clara businesses Back A Yard Caribbean Grill and Nirvana Soul, each with the $10,000 grant. Along with the cash, the businesses received a "Back to Business" toolkit and online tutorials designed to help them accept and encourage contactless payments.
Bay Area Black-Owned Business Spotlight
In addition to giving away grants with Visa, 49ers players and the organization's Black employee resource group, 49ers B.U.I.L.D. spotlighted 14 local Black-owned businesses ranging from bookstores, coffee shops and restaurants. They also created a form for Black-owned businesses in the Bay Area to submit to be added to the spotlight list and receive the official 49ers B.U.I.L.D. stamp of approval. Submit it here for review.
Inside the Oval
The 49ers Inside the Oval podcast presented by Dignity Health released two new podcasts this month to highlight two members of the front office staff. The first featured Keiana Martin, 49ers Senior Team Reporter and the first female Black team reporter in the NFL. She talked about her experience in the NFL and how she is paving the way for women of color in the industry. The second episode that the team released was with Nana Yaw, 49ers Director of Premium, Suite & SBL Sales, where he talked about the sales industry and adjusting to a routine while working from home. He also discussed his vital role in the creation of the Black ERG, B.U.I.L.D. (Black Unity In Leadership and Development). B.U.I.L.D. was established to bring together Black employees within the front office of the San Francisco 49ers to influence positive change within the organization and the communities we support.
The Dr. Huey P Newton Foundation and Black Panther Party Alumni Partner with the 49ers, A's, Warriors, Earthquakes and Roots
The 49ers organization partnered with local Bay Area teams as a part of the Bay Area Unite campaign to host The Black Panther Party Celebration of Activism with The Dr. Huey P Newton Foundation and Black Panther Party Alumni. The virtual program was broadcast via Facebook Live and YouTube on Thursday, February 24th featured a tribute to the "Black Panther Party 10 Program; What We Want, What We Believe," special performances and an exclusive look into Judas and the Black Messiah.
A Look Back at 49ers History presented by the 49ers Museum
During the 2020 season, the 49ers Museum presented by Foxconn Industrial Internet launched a Longform Series to tell stories from throughout 49ers history that is highlighted in the museum. In honor of Black History Month, the museum shared two stories with the Faithful: The Unshakable Bond of Tony Morabito and Joe Perry and Coach Bill Walsh & Dr. Harry Edwards Partners in Social Change. To read more stories from the Longform Series, visit, 49ers.com/musuemstories.
You've Got Mail
The You've Got Mail podcast presented by Manscaped released two new podcasts this month to highlight members of the football operations staff. The first featured Ran Carthon, director of pro personnel, as he detailed the 49ers scouting department's responsibilities and highlighted strides the league is making to provide opportunities to deserving and qualified minority head coaches and executives. The second episode is with Salli Clavelle, the NFL's first black female scout and 49ers pro personnel analyst. She discusses her path to the NFL, the challenges of pro scouting amid a pandemic, the impact John Lynch has had on her career and much more.
To learn more about how the 49ers celebrated Black History Month, visit 49ers.com/blackhistorymonth.