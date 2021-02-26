Inside the Oval

The 49ers Inside the Oval podcast presented by Dignity Health released two new podcasts this month to highlight two members of the front office staff. The first featured Keiana Martin, 49ers Senior Team Reporter and the first female Black team reporter in the NFL. She talked about her experience in the NFL and how she is paving the way for women of color in the industry. The second episode that the team released was with Nana Yaw, 49ers Director of Premium, Suite & SBL Sales, where he talked about the sales industry and adjusting to a routine while working from home. He also discussed his vital role in the creation of the Black ERG, B.U.I.L.D. (Black Unity In Leadership and Development). B.U.I.L.D. was established to bring together Black employees within the front office of the San Francisco 49ers to influence positive change within the organization and the communities we support.