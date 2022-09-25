Armstead OUT vs. Broncos; Other 49ers Inactives for Week 3

The San Francisco 49ers are in the Mile High City for "Sunday Night Football" against the Denver Broncos. While the team is looking forward to the 2022 regular season debut of tight end George Kittle in this primetime game, they will be without DL Arik Armstead who was questionable on Friday's final injury report. Armstead suffered a foot injury in the 49ers home opener versus the Seattle Seahawks and did not practice all week. On a positive note, OL Colton McKivitz, who sustained an ankle injury earlier in the week is active for the team's Week 3 contest. He was sidelined from Thursday's practice and a limited participant in Friday's workout before the team departed to Denver.