Armstead OUT vs. Broncos; Other 49ers Inactives for Week 3

The San Francisco 49ers are in the Mile High City for "Sunday Night Football" against the Denver Broncos. While the team is looking forward to the 2022 regular season debut of tight end George Kittle in this primetime game, they will be without DL Arik Armstead who was questionable on Friday's final injury report. Armstead suffered a foot injury in the 49ers home opener versus the Seattle Seahawks and did not practice all week. On a positive note, OL Colton McKivitz, who sustained an ankle injury earlier in the week is active for the team's Week 3 contest. He was sidelined from Thursday's practice and a limited participant in Friday's workout before the team departed to Denver.
Also sitting out versus the Broncos are RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), Tyler Kroft (knee) and Daniel Brunskill (hamstring) who are expected to be unavailable for several weeks as they work through their respective injuries. All three were ruled out Friday. DL Kemoko Turay was ruled out early Sunday afternoon due to a personal matter. OL Nick Zakelj is a healthy scratch for the team.
Here's a look at Sunday's inactives:
49ers
- DL Arik Armstead
- OL Daniel Brunskill
- RB Tyrion Davis-Price
- TE Tyler Kroft
- DK Kemoko Turay
- OL Nick Zakelj
Bronos
- WR Tyrie Cleveland
- OLB Jonathon Cooper
- CB Darius Phillips
- DB Delarrin Turner-Yell
- T Billy Turner
- WR Jalen Virgil
- DE Eyioma Uwazurike