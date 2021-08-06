A Fan's Guide to Open Practice at Levi's® Stadium

San Francisco 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP is back and with a special public practice on Saturday, August 7th. This will be a chance for fans to see the team first-hand before the start of the 2021 season.
Before you head to Levi's® Stadium, here is everything you need to know.
General Information
The 49ers will host Open Practice presented by SAP at Levi's® Stadium. Festivities kick off at 8:30am PT, and practice begins at 10:15am PT.
Admission
Tickets are available for purchase for $10 and all funds will benefit the 49ers Foundation. Kids under the age of 2 are free and do not require a ticket. There is a four ticket limit per transaction. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.
Mobile Ticketing
49ers 2021 Open Training Camp Practice presented by SAP will be offered via mobile entry only.
Mobile tickets are easily accessed via the 49ers mobile app. Please make sure you have the latest app version updated in advance (6.5.3 on iOs and 6.1.3 on Android). To expedite entry at parking and stadium gates, add your tickets and parking passes into Apple Wallet or G Pay. Mobile ticketing instructions can be be found here.
Concessions
The 49ers 2021 Open Training Camp Practice presented by SAP will debut the new Member Inclusive Menu (MIM). The Member Inclusive Menu offerings include stadium staples such as hot dogs, vegan dogs, chicken tenders, french fries, garlic fries, nachos, popcorn, peanuts, pretzels, candy water, coffee and soft drinks. Members will be limited to selecting four (4) free items per transaction to ensure all guests can be served in a timely manner. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Learn more about the Member Inclusive Menu here.
Levi's® Stadium is now a cashless venue. Make sure to add your preferred credit or debit card under the Levi's® Stadium tab of the 49ers app by selecting "Manage Credit Card." Mobile ordering instructions can be found here.
Dig For Gold
49ers Foundation Dig for Gold sale will be available on the concourse above the Intel Plaza near the Gold Bar Whiskey Bar. Feel free to stop by and try your luck on picking up some one-of-a-kind items!
Bag Policy
Levi's® Stadium prohibits all bags, backpacks and other carriers from being brought into the stadium with the following exceptions:
- Approved clear plastic bags (12" x 6" x 12")
- One gallon clear plastic zip lock-type bags
- Small Clutch Bag (the size of an adult hand) (4.5" x 6.5")
- Seat Cushion
All approved bags are subject to inspection upon entry and are subject to additional inspections within the stadium.
For a full list of permitted items, please visit LevisStadium.com/BagPolicy
THERE IS NO BAG CHECK IN 2021. PLEASE LEAVE BAGS AT HOME.
Seating
Fans will be able to view the practice from the lower seating bowl. The seating area is subject to limited amounts of shade, so please bring proper footwear, clothing and sunscreen.
Cameras
Fans are welcome to use still cameras during 49ers Open Practice, but video cameras, not limited to the recording/live streaming of video on other devices such as cell phones and tablets will not be permitted. Only members of the media will be allowed to bring cameras with professional lenses and tripods to Open Practice.
49ers Museum
The 49ers Museum presented by Foxconn Industrial Internet will be open to all ticketed fans from 11am PT to 3pm PT.
Team Store
The 49ers Team Store presented by Visa will be open from 8:30am PT to 4pm PT on Saturday.
Fan Gameday Playbook
The excitement of the 49ers Open Practice will be the same as a gameday, but many aspects of the experience at Levi's® Stadium will reflect the new normal. Your health and safety, along with that of our players, coaches, and personnel, is – and always has been – priority number one.
The 49ers encourage all guests and employees in attendance to get vaccinated. We are proud to have been home to the largest vaccination site in the State of California with over 350,000 shots administered. Click here for information about the changes at Levi's® Stadium.