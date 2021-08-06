A Fan's Guide to Open Practice at Levi's® Stadium

Dig For Gold

49ers Foundation Dig for Gold sale will be available on the concourse above the Intel Plaza near the Gold Bar Whiskey Bar. Feel free to stop by and try your luck on picking up some one-of-a-kind items!

Bag Policy

Levi's® Stadium prohibits all bags, backpacks and other carriers from being brought into the stadium with the following exceptions:

Approved clear plastic bags (12" x 6" x 12")

One gallon clear plastic zip lock-type bags

Small Clutch Bag (the size of an adult hand) (4.5" x 6.5")

Seat Cushion

All approved bags are subject to inspection upon entry and are subject to additional inspections within the stadium.

For a full list of permitted items, please visit LevisStadium.com/BagPolicy

THERE IS NO BAG CHECK IN 2021. PLEASE LEAVE BAGS AT HOME.

Seating

Fans will be able to view the practice from the lower seating bowl. The seating area is subject to limited amounts of shade, so please bring proper footwear, clothing and sunscreen.

Cameras

Fans are welcome to use still cameras during 49ers Open Practice, but video cameras, not limited to the recording/live streaming of video on other devices such as cell phones and tablets will not be permitted. Only members of the media will be allowed to bring cameras with professional lenses and tripods to Open Practice.

49ers Museum

The 49ers Museum presented by Foxconn Industrial Internet will be open to all ticketed fans from 11am PT to 3pm PT.

Team Store

The 49ers Team Store presented by Visa will be open from 8:30am PT to 4pm PT on Saturday.

Fan Gameday Playbook

The excitement of the 49ers Open Practice will be the same as a gameday, but many aspects of the experience at Levi's® Stadium will reflect the new normal. Your health and safety, along with that of our players, coaches, and personnel, is – and always has been – priority number one.