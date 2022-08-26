8 Takeaways from the 49ers Preseason Finale vs. Houston Texans

Tarvarius Moore Notches Another Interception for the Defense

Moore's second quarter interception brought the defensive unit's pick total up to six for the preseason. With some help from rookie Samuel Womack III on a pass deflection, No. 33 picked off Mills in the end zone on a pass intended for Texans wideout Chris Moore. Despite the injury bug hitting both the 49ers cornerbacks and safeties, there's been good production by the secondary this preseason.

Linebackers in Short Supply

With the 49ers trio of starting linebackers not suiting up for this game, San Francisco entered the finale with five options at the position: Oren Burks, Segun Olubi, Curtis Robinson, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Marcelino McCrary-Ball. Burks suffered a knee injury and Robinson was ruled out with an ankle injury, leaving the remaining three to play the bulk of the game.

Penalties Continue to Plague the Offense

San Francisco racked up seven penalties for 54 yards in the first half — with four of those flags belonging to the offense. A holding call and two false starts jammed up the 49ers last offensive drive before the half. The 49ers finished with total of 11 penalties for 104 yards in their third and final preseason game, topping their previous penalty count of 10 in last week's contest in Minnesota.

Growing Pains in the Secondary