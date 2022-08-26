8 Takeaways from the 49ers Preseason Finale vs. Houston Texans

Aug 25, 2022 at 09:30 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

Trey Lance Led the Offense for Three Up-and-Down Series

As expected, the 49ers QB1 got his reps – 22 total snaps – in the preseason finale. Lance finished 7-of-11 for 49 yards. No. 5 was also sacked once on the first play of the second offensive series. While most of the expected starters on offense played in a limited capacity, the absence of left tackle Trent Williams was felt in this game, especially in pass protection.

Malik Turner is Making the Most of the Preseason

Turner followed up on his strong performance in Minnesota with more splash plays versus the Houston Texans. The 49ers opening drive ended with a punt, and Turner allowed no gain on the play, tackling Texans returner Desmond King immediately following the catch. Turner also connected with Lance on the 49ers third offensive series for a nice 14-yard catch. The wide receiver closed out the night with three catches for 32 yards.

The D-Line Stacks the Sacks

The 49ers defense recorded its first multi-sack game of the preseason in Houston. Samson Ebukam, Jordan Willis and Charles Omenihu each accounted for one sack. Willis' second quarter sack of Texans quarterback Davis Mills set Houston back seven yards and helped the defense force a quick three-and-out. Omenihu's late third quarter sack cost the Texans eight yards and set them up for a third-and-long keeping them outside of the red zone. Houston settled for a field goal to gain the 17-0 advantage.

Ross Dwelley Emerges as the Receiving Yards Leader

The 49ers fifth-year tight end had himself a night in Houston. Dwelley caught passes from quarterbacks Lance, Nate Sudfeld and Brock Purdy finishing the night with three receptions for 42 yards.

49ers vs. Texans Game Images (Preseason Week 3)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers preseason matchup vs. the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

QB Trey Lance
1 / 36

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
2 / 36

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
3 / 36

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
4 / 36

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
5 / 36

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
6 / 36

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
7 / 36

RB Trey Sermon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
8 / 36

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
9 / 36

DL Alex Barrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
10 / 36

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
11 / 36

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
12 / 36

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
13 / 36

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
14 / 36

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
15 / 36

RB Trey Sermon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
16 / 36

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
17 / 36

RB Trey Sermon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
18 / 36

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance, RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
19 / 36

QB Trey Lance, RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
20 / 36

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
21 / 36

RB Trey Sermon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Nate Sudfeld
22 / 36

QB Nate Sudfeld

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
23 / 36

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
24 / 36

DL Charles Omenihu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kemoko Turay
25 / 36

DL Kemoko Turay

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
26 / 36

DL Charles Omenihu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
27 / 36

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jason Poe
28 / 36

OL Jason Poe

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Segun Olubi
29 / 36

LB Segun Olubi

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
30 / 36

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
31 / 36

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Special Teams
32 / 36

49ers Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
33 / 36

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Troy Fumagalli
34 / 36

TE Troy Fumagalli

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Malik Turner
35 / 36

WR Malik Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Jordan Willis
36 / 36

DL Jordan Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Tarvarius Moore Notches Another Interception for the Defense

Moore's second quarter interception brought the defensive unit's pick total up to six for the preseason. With some help from rookie Samuel Womack III on a pass deflection, No. 33 picked off Mills in the end zone on a pass intended for Texans wideout Chris Moore. Despite the injury bug hitting both the 49ers cornerbacks and safeties, there's been good production by the secondary this preseason.

Linebackers in Short Supply

With the 49ers trio of starting linebackers not suiting up for this game, San Francisco entered the finale with five options at the position: Oren Burks, Segun Olubi, Curtis Robinson, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Marcelino McCrary-Ball. Burks suffered a knee injury and Robinson was ruled out with an ankle injury, leaving the remaining three to play the bulk of the game.

Penalties Continue to Plague the Offense

San Francisco racked up seven penalties for 54 yards in the first half — with four of those flags belonging to the offense. A holding call and two false starts jammed up the 49ers last offensive drive before the half. The 49ers finished with total of 11 penalties for 104 yards in their third and final preseason game, topping their previous penalty count of 10 in last week's contest in Minnesota.

Growing Pains in the Secondary

As the rookie corners adjust to the speed of the NFL, there will be mistakes, and the newest 49ers cornerbacks got a bit of a crash course in pass coverage in Houston. Womack III got called on defensive pass interference in the first quarter that set the Texans up on San Francisco's 1 yard line. The Texans scored a touchdown on the next play. Tariq Castro-Fields was also called on a DPI in the third quarter. The 26-yard penalty allowed Houston to enter San Francisco's territory, and the drive resulted in Houston's second touchdown.

Related Content

news

7 Takeaways from the 49ers Preseason Game Versus the Minnesota Vikings

With 27 players sitting out of Saturday night's game, rookies and free agents stepped up in the 49ers 17-7 win over the Vikings.

news

8 Takeaways from the 49ers Preseason Opener vs. the Packers

With the team's preseason opener in the books, here are eight takeaways from Friday's contest vs. the Packers.

news

8 Takeaways from John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and Training Camp Report Day

Lynch and Shanahan provided updates on injuries, roster moves and team outlook ahead of the first day of training camp practice.

news

By the Numbers: 49ers 2022 Draft Class

Take a look back at the collegiate careers of the 49ers draft class ahead of their first NFL season.

news

5 Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan Following First Minicamp Practice

Shanahan provided updates on returning players, addressed the center position and highlighted the growth he's seen from the team's young players.

news

49ers Head to NFC Championship on the Efforts of Special Teams, Defense

San Francisco clawed their way to a walk-off victory against the No. 1 seeded Green Bay Packers.

news

49ers Advance to Divisional Round Following Dramatic Finish vs. Cowboys

Recapping the 49ers wild, 23-17, road finish over the Cowboys.

news

49ers Make Epic Comeback vs. Rams to Clinch Playoff Spot in OT Win

After trailing 17-0 at one point and a trip to overtime, the 49ers pulled off a 27-24 victory and finally punched their ticket into the postseason.

news

Trey Lance Overcomes Slow Start in 23-7 Finish vs. Texans

As expected, it wasn't perfect, but Lance and Co. managed to get the job done in the 23-7 victory over the Houston Texans.

news

Turnovers, Penalties, Mistakes Cost 49ers in Road Loss vs. Titans

Dissecting the 49ers struggles in all three phases during the team's 20-17 loss against the Titans.

news

49ers Defense Has a Day in 31-13 Win Over Falcons

While offensively there were a number of noteworthy performances in Week 15, the 49ers defense was the highlight of San Francisco's victory over Atlanta

Advertising