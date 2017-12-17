8 Takeaways: 49ers 25 - Titans 23 in Week 15

2.** What is there to say about Garoppolo that you don't already know? He's the real deal and is now 3-0 as the 49ers starting quarterback. He led two separate go-ahead scoring drives in the fourth quarter. Garoppolo has made the 49ers offense a resilient group with the belief that they can move the ball no matter the situation. San Francisco posted 414 total yards against a Titans defense that entered the game ranked 10th in the NFL.

On the game's final drive, the 49ers got the ball back with one timeout and 1:07 left on the clock, trailing by a point. It took just three plays for San Francisco to reach field-goal range. Garoppolo started with a 7-yard pass to Trent Taylor. George Kittle followed with a 24-yard catch-and-run to the Titans 44-yard line. Then it was Marquise Goodwin's turn with a 14-yard reception. The 49ers worked the clock from there and gave Gould a chance to win it as time expired.

Garoppolo's 1,008 passing yards through three starts with the 49ers are the most in franchise history.

3. Garoppolo completed passes to eight different receivers. Goodwin continues to be Garoppolo's go-to guy with a career-high 10 receptions for 114 yards. Kendrick Bourne also checked in with four receptions for 85 yards, both of which are career highs. Garrett Celek chipped in with three receptions for 63 yards and the 49ers lone touchdown. Garoppolo found Celek all alone in the end zone for a 5-yard TD pass. Kittle caught four passes for 52 yards, including the huge 24-yarder on the game-winning drive. Trent Taylor posted four receptions for 40 yards.

4. The ground game never got going for San Francisco. Pierre Garçon was limited to 25 yards on 16 carries. Matt Breida mustered just 16 yards on five carries. It was clear that the Titans were selling out to stop the run.