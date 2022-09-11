7 Takeaways from the 49ers Season Opener vs. the Chicago Bears

The San Francisco 49ers fought a tough battle against the Chicago Bears in adverse weather conditions, but ultimately fell short, dropping Game 1 of the regular season 19-10.

Here are seven takeaways from Sunday's 49ers vs. Bears game:

Trey Lance Shows Off His Dual-Threat Quarterback Abilities

Adverse weather conditions had head coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers leaning heavily on the rushing attack in the regular season opener. Deebo Samuel accounted for about a third of the team's total rushing yards and Lance was responsible for another third. The 49ers QB1 rushed for 54 yards on 13 carries, averaging 4.2 yards per attempt. Through the air, the second-year quarterback went 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception.

Samuel Contributes to the Ground Game

On a day when heavy rain played a factor and RB Elijah Mitchell exited early, having Samuel contributing to the ground game gave the offense a chance. San Francisco got on the board in the second quarter by way of a six-yard rushing touchdown by Samuel. No. 19 rushed for 52 of San Francisco's 176 yards and caught an additional two passes for 14 yards.

Penalty Problems Continue into the Regular Season

Costly penalties on both sides of the ball and low third-down conversion rates followed San Francisco into the regular season. In the opener, the 49ers racked up a total of 12 penalties for 99 yards versus the Bears. There was a big penalty pile up for San Francisco's defense late in the third quarter. Three third down penalties by the 49ers defensive unit in back-to-back drives allowed Chicago to go on and score its first two touchdowns, erasing the 49ers 10-0 lead.

The D-Line Stacks the Sacks